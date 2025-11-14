Kutumba election results: Bihar Congress chief Rajesh Kumar trails against NDA's Lallan Ram

Bihar Congress President Rajesh Kumar, who is also known as Rajesh Ram, is trailing against NDA candidate, Lallan Ram of the Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) [HAM(S)] from the Kutumba assembly constituency in the Aurangabad district in the Bihar assembly election 2025, as per Election Commission of India (ECI) trends at 10:30 am. Kutumba election results: Rajesh Kumar was appointed as the President of the Bihar Pradesh Congress Committee in March 2025, replacing Akhilesh Prasad Singh.(ANI)

While Congress is a part of the Mahagathbandhan, HAM is an NDA constituent.

Who is Rajesh Kumar aka Rajesh Ram?

Rajesh Kumar is not a newbie to either politics or the Kutumba assembly constituency. Born on January 18, 1973, he has been active in politics since at least 2010. He is already a two-term MLA, having won the Kutumba assembly seat in the 2015 and 2020 elections for the Congress party and the Mahagathbandhan. This is despite Nitish Kumar-led Janata Dal (United) winning the inaugural poll in 2010, when the assembly segment was created after the 2009 delimitation.

Rajesh Kumar was appointed as the President of the Bihar Pradesh Congress Committee in March 2025, replacing Akhilesh Prasad Singh. This was a big rejig done by Congress’ national President Mallikarjun Kharge just months ahead of the Bihar Assembly election 2025.

About Lallan Ram

Rajesh Kumar’s main opponent is NDA candidate Lallan Ram. He is contesting the Kutumba constituency from the HAM quota of the alliance. The 50-year-old is a post graduate and had recently defected from alliance partner JD(U) when the party did not get the Kutumba seat in its quota of 101.

Lallan Ram is a former MLA, having won the same seat on a JD(U) ticket in 2010. He had also contested the 2020 polls as an independent and finished third.

About Kutumba constituency

Situated in the Aurangabad district, Kutumba town serves as the sub-district headquarters.

The Kutumba block and assembly constituency falls under the Aurangabad Lok Sabha constituency, which was won by Abhay Kumar Sinha of the RJD in 2024.

The assembly seat, which is reserved for the Scheduled Caste (SC), will go to polls on November 11 in the second phase of the election. The result will be announced on November 14.