Lockdown 3.0: Lack of clarity on liquor shops in Mumbai

Updated: May 04, 2020 14:11 IST

There was lack of clarity in Mumbai on opening standalone shops of liquor and other non-essential items on Monday even though the Maharashtra government has allowed them in line with a central order setting the terms for the third phase of the lockdown imposed to stop the spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19).

A Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) ward officer from the eastern suburbs of the city said the civic body will frame policy guidelines in a day or two.

“The opening of the shops is subject to permissions from the local authority. So, as of Monday morning, establishments dealing with non-essentials goods have not started,” he said on the condition of anonymity. “The opening of shops will depend on the situation on-ground in every ward.” The city has 24 wards.

In state-specific guidelines on Sunday, Maharashtra allowed standalone shops and establishments dealing with non-essential services to open even in red zones such as Mumbai and Pune. However, more than five shops (excluding establishments dealing with essential goods) in a lane cannot open at a time. These establishments will, therefore, be regulated by local authorities, or municipal corporations.

Malls, market complexes continue to be shut in the city as part of nationwide ban on them at least till May 17.

While state excise commissioner Kantilal Umap issued a circular announcing standalone wholesale and retail liquor shops will remain open between 10am and 6pm across the state, a government official said that too is subject to permissions given by the district collector.

“Some collectors might choose not to give permissions depending on the situation. They will take a decision today (Monday),” the official from the excise department who did not want to be named.

There had been long queues in front of liquor shops since morning, but the gatherings had to return empty-handed. Shop owners said they will open stores only after clarification by local authorities in this regard.

Maharashtra has not allowed private offices in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad and Malegaon, though the Centre has allowed private offices to open with 33% staff strength workforce.

Even government offices in these five regions can function with up to 5% workforce, the state said.

There was a marginal increase in vehicular traffic during the morning hours in Mumbai. Slow-moving traffic was reported in certain patches of the Western Express Highway (WEH), Eastern Express highway (EEH) and the Sion-Panvel highway. These major roads connect Mumbai with the neighbouring cities of Mira Road, Thane and Navi Mumbai.

The traffic was partly due to the barricades installed by the police to check if only essential people are out on roads. “The checking of vehicles is underway and only permitted services and medical emergency is allowed,” said Pravin Padwal, additional commissioner of police (traffic).