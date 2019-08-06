e-paper
Ladakh MP’s speech in Lok Sabha gets thumbs up from PM Modi

Participating in the debate on a motion to abrogate special status to J-K and split the state into two Union Territories, Namgyal said the people of Ladakh had been fighting for UT status for the last seven decades.

india Updated: Aug 06, 2019 19:19 IST
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
BJP Lok Sabha MP from Ladakh Jamyang Tsering Namgyal speaks during the ongoing budget session in New Delhi on Tuesday. (ANI Photo)
BJP member from Ladakh Jamyang Tsering Namagyal earned the praise of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his speech in Lok Sabha on Tuesday on a motion to abrogate special status given to Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370.

“If Ladakh is today under-developed, then Article 370 and Congress party are responsible for it,” the MP said.

 

In a tweet later, the prime minister said the Ladakh BJP MP coherently presented aspirations of people of the region in his speech.

“My young friend, Jamyang Tseing Namgyal who is @MPLadakh delivered an outstdanding speech in the Lok Sabha while discussing key bills on J&K. He coherently presents the aspirations of our sisters and brothers from Ladakh. It is a must hear,” Modi said in the tweet.

First Published: Aug 06, 2019 18:06 IST

