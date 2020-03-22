Ladakh village supplying poultry, dairy to Leh facing Covid-19 challenge

india

Updated: Mar 22, 2020 22:21 IST

The picturesque Chuchot Gongma village -- located on the banks of Kishen Ganga river – that used to supply dairy and poultry products to Leh is battling the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) outbreak, as all the positive cases in the district have come from this hamlet.

A major part of the village, which has a mixed population of over 3,000 people, including both Muslims and Buddhists, is under “containment”, a form of community quarantine, since March 7 after 10 Covid-19 cases were reported.

Mohammad Hussain, who had gone on pilgrimage to Iran, was the first person to test positive in the first week of March. The villagers are getting worried with every new positive case.

Haji Ghulam Mohammad, sarpanch, Chuchot Gongma village, said on February 28, Hussain and Mohammad Hadi returned from Iran after pilgrimage. “He [Hussain] was suffering from cough and cold. He was taken to the hospital and three days later he tested positive. His other family members have also been kept under isolation. Hadi also developed symptoms and his tests also proved positive,” the sarpanch said.

“All the positive cases from Leh are from our village. The patients are relatives and acquaintances of the people who tested positive. Everybody is in panic and don’t know what is in store for them,’’ he said. Haji said the government teams are camping at the edge of the village to tackle any emergency.

“Villagers know the consequences. They don’t come out of their houses. Essential items are being provided for every household. Four vehicles are moving around the village. Whenever there is any emergency these vehicles ferry people to the entrance of the village, where a health centre has been set up and an ambulanced is stationed,” the sarpanch said.

“The villagers are taking extreme precautions. Unfortunately, some decisions by the government have created panic. Hussain’’s son-in-law, Nazir Hussain, was released by the hospital authorities after his tests showed negative. There was a big gathering near Nazir’s house after he returned from the hospital. The following morning the health officials told us that Nazir’s third test was positive. Then, he and his family members were shifted to Leh,” he added. The sarpanch said villagers feel government officials are hiding some details from them.

“Our village is known for supplying dairy and poultry products to Leh and also to the army. Now, all supplies have been stopped because we know only isolation can prevent this disease from spreading to other areas.’’

Another villager, Mohammad Ashraf, said local volunteers are helping people inside the quarantine area. “A major part of the village from where the cases have been detected is under quarantine. Even the employees who are working in Leh have been asked to stay put. We are trying to follow every protocol to save the people.’’’

Block Medical Officer Dr Disket Dolma didn’t wish to comment on the patients’ condition in the village.

Commissioner secretary and spokesman of the Union Territory of Ladakh Rigzin Samphel said that extreme precautions are being taken.

“The area has been isolated. Villagers who have showed symptoms are under quarantine. We released the patient after his test was negative. But, another test came positive and then so we got him back,’’ he added.

Social activist Sajjad Kargili said that it was easy to combat the disease in Ladakh by proper screening at Leh airport. “Unfortunately, the two slip-ups that took place have raised questions on working of the administration in tackling the Covid-19 outbreak,’’ he said.