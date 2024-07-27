Mumbai, The Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana was announced after the approval of the finance and planning as well as other concerned departments apart from the state cabinet, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said on Saturday. Amid criticism from the opposition about the financial burden on the exchequer due to the scheme, under which women will get monthly financial aid, Pawar asserted it was possible for a prosperous state like Maharashtra to bear the expenditure. In a statement, Pawar, who holds the finance and planning portfolio in the Eknath Shinde government, said he introduced Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin scheme in the supplementary budget of the state for the year 2024-25 after "approval of finance and planning, all concerned departments as well as the state cabinet." "The entire amount of ₹35,000 crore required for the scheme in the current financial year has been provided in this year's budget itself. So, the question about where the money for the scheme will come from does not arise. It is possible for a financially prosperous state like Maharashtra to spend such amount," Pawar said. The state government is ready to spend this amount for economic independence, self-reliance, nutrition and all-round empowerment of mothers-sisters-daughters, to increase honour and self-respect, the NCP leader said. "There is no reason for anyone in this state to oppose the scheme. Reports of the finance department's opposition to the scheme, which have been published in some media outlets, are fanciful, inconsistent with facts, and politically motivated," the senior Nationalist Congress Party leader said. Under the Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana, women in the 21-65 years age group with a family income of less that ₹2.5 lakh will be given ₹1,500 per month. While announcing the scheme in the budget, Pawar had said the scheme will entail an annual expenditure of ₹46,000 crore.

Ladki Bahin scheme announced after all approvals, asserts DY CM Pawar