Yavatmal, Maharashtra Chief Minister Ekanth Shinde on Saturday said the Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana has made the opposition nervous and women should strengthen the Mahayuti to see their monthly allowance in the scheme go up to ₹4,000. Ladki Bahin Scheme has made oppn nervous, claims CM Shinde

Shinde was speaking at a programme about the scheme in Yavatmal along with Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar.

The scheme was not launched to win votes but to ensure that women get the respect they deserve, he said.

Shinde said the Ladki Bahin scheme has made the opposition nervous.

"The government will not stop at just ₹1,500 per month," the chief minister said, asking women in the gathering to strengthen the Mahayuti so that the instalment can be increased up to ₹4,000.

The Ladki Bahin Scheme provides monthly assistance of ₹1,500 to married, divorced, and destitute women in the 21-60 age group with ₹2.5 lakh annual family income ceiling.

He further claimed that if the Congress had been in power, people would have received only ₹400 out of ₹3,000 under the Ladki Bahin Scheme because of corruption.

The Mahayuti government wants to empower women with welfare schemes and make them 'lakhpatis' , he said.

Shinde slammed the opposition parties for their 'Maharashtra bandh' call to protest the Badlapur sexual assault case, accusing them of politicising the incident.

A male attendant has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting two 4-year-old kindergarten girls at a school in Badlapur town of Thane district recently. The alleged crime had sparked a massive protest at Badlapur railway station earlier this week.

Shinde alleged the opposition was trying to plot something bad around the Badlapur incident.

"During the agitation at the Badlapur railway station, the demands of the protestors were met. But the stir continued. Was the opposition trying to trigger a riot?" he said.

Addressing the gathering, Fadnavis said the opposition had accused the government of "buying people" when it launched the Ladki Bahin Scheme.

Fadnavis said the opposition had claimed that even 10 per cent of women won't benefit from the scheme, but 1.5 crore women have availed of it.

The Mahayuti government has given women the Ladki Bahin Scheme and will ensure their safety as well, he said.

Fadnavis said the state government was taking strict action in the Badlapur case and has started counselling in schools.

"Some people have become insensitive. They want to do politics over such issues for votes," he said.

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said the state government is working towards getting the Shakti Bill, which is with the President for approval, implemented as soon as possible.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.