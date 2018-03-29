Lalu admitted to AIIMS, team of doctors from 5 specialities monitoring his condition

Former Bihar chief minister and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) president Lalu Prasad Yadav, 69, was brought to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in New Delhi on Thursday.

He was in the surgical emergency for nearly five hours where doctors conducted several blood tests and an electro-cardiogram (ECG) to check his heart condition. The corridor leading up to the hospital’s emergency department had been cordoned off early Thursday morning.

Following the tests, he was admitted under the hospital’s medicine department in room 101, old private ward.

“His condition will be monitored by a team of specialists from five departments – endocrinology, cardiology, nephrology, neurology and surgery,” said a hospital personnel on condition of anonymity.

He has a swelling in his kidneys, according to doctors treating him. The RJD leader is also a known diabetic.

He also has a history of cardiac ailments and underwent two major heart surgeries — one to replace an aortic valve and the other to repair the aorta — at Asian Heart Institute in Mumbai in August 2014.

Lalu boarded the Rajdhani Express to Delhi from Ranchi on Wednesday. He had been undergoing treatment at Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences, Ranchi, under the cardiology department since March 17 after he complained of discomfort and uneasiness at Birsa Munda Jail, where he has been serving his sentence after being convicted in fodder scam cases.

A medical board from the hospital decided to refer him to AIIMS for better treatment.