Lamps, laughter and lingering haze: India glows bright on Diwali

From the rain-soaked streets of Chennai to the glittering markets of Delhi and Bengaluru, and from the temple courtyards of Tripura to the lamp-lit homes of Punjab, India celebrated Diwali on Monday with with cheer and sparkle, even as pollution covered the national capital. Guwahati, Oct 20 (ANI): Students of Cotton University make rangoli on the occasion of Diwali, in Guwahati on Monday. (ANI Photo) (Pitamber Newar)

While Mumbai's Shivaji Park displayed iconic fireworks, the Ghanta Ghar at Srinagar's Lal Chowk illuminated with earthern lamps, and the Golden Temple in Amritsar was all decked up with lights. The India Gate in Delhi too glowed with the colours of the tricolour.

Delhi: Crackers of a Diwali and smog Buildings across Delhi shimmered with strings of lights and diyas as people marked Diwali with grandeur.

Despite the Supreme Court’s nod for only certified eco-friendly crackers, fireworks lit up neighborhoods through the night.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended greetings and said he hoped the “festival of lights illuminate our lives with harmony, happiness and prosperity; and a spirit of positivity prevail all around us.”

But as the celebrations continued, the city’s air quality worsened.

The 24-hour average Air Quality Index climbed to 345 on Monday, up from 326 on Sunday, and officials warned it could slip into the “severe” category over the next two days, according to the Central Pollution Control Board.

Chennai: Festivities shine through the rain In Tamil Nadu, Deepavali was celebrated with customary enthusiasm despite heavy rainfall.

People began the day early, wearing new clothes, exchanging sweets and setting off fireworks.

Streets across Chennai were dotted with lamps and colourful rangolis, even as dark clouds hovered above.

Bengaluru: Markets filled with people and joy Markets in Bengaluru, including KR Market, Chickpet and Avenue Road, came alive as people flocked to buy sweets, flowers and decorative items.

With the Supreme Court’s recent directive on firecracker use, the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board imposed similar restrictions across the state, allowing bursting only between 8 pm and 10 pm on October 21 and 22, and intensifying checks on illegal sale of non-green crackers.

The Bengaluru Traffic Police deployed additional personnel to ease congestion around temples and shopping hubs, while Victoria Hospital and Minto Eye Hospital set up special emergency units for firecracker injuries.

Punjab and Haryana: Lamps, sweets and shared smiles Across Punjab and Haryana, the festive spirit was palpable as devotees crowded temples and gurdwaras, and families filled homes with lights and laughter.

Markets brimmed with last-minute shoppers, while streets glowed with diyas and electric lamps.

In a heartwarming initiative, Haryana Police personnel celebrated with orphans, the elderly and the homeless.

“This Diwali is not just about lights, but also about human compassion and shared smiles,” a police statement read.

Uttarakhand: Hope and reassurance amid ruin In flood-hit Uttarakhand, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami marked Diwali with residents of Sahastradhara, one of the areas devastated by last month’s cloudbursts.

He assured villagers that rehabilitation work was underway and promised continued support.

“Diwali is not just a festival of lights, but of compassion and unity. The light of hope and smiles should continue to burn in our lives,” Dhami said as he inspected reconstruction efforts in Dehradun district.

West Bengal: Faith and song on Kali Puja In Kolkata, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee offered prayers to Maa Kaali at the Kalighat Temple on the occasion of Kali Puja, which coincides with Diwali.

Earlier, she shared a video of a devotional song she composed and wrote, extending greetings to people across West Bengal.

Tripura: Ancient temple, new beginnings In Tripura, Chief Minister Manik Saha inaugurated a three-day Diwali celebration at the 500-year-old Maa Tripura Sundari temple in Gomati district, one of the 51 revered Shakti Pithas.

Thousands of devotees participated in the ‘Kalyan Arati’ as lamps lit up the ancient shrine.

“The government has been trying to develop religious sites to promote spiritual tourism in the northeastern state,” Saha told devotees.