Landslide on Vaishno Devi route amid heavy rain in Katra, yatra resumes via alternate path

A landslide occurred on the Shree Mata Vaishno Devi Yatra route near southern Deori in Jammu, causing a temporary disruption for pilgrims en route to the revered shrine. A landslide occurred on the Shree Mata Vaishno Devi Yatra route near southern Deori.(Video screengrab/ PTI)

The incident, which took place amid heavy rainfall in the region, did not result in any injuries.

The Yatra has now resumed from the alternate route, Shrine Board officials said. They are closely monitoring the situation at the landslide site, the officials added.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported that Jammu and Kashmir received heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over the last 24 hours. Katra, located at the base of the Trikuta Hill where the Vaishno Devi shrine is situated, recorded 13 cm of rainfall. More rainfall is expected across the Jammu division until August 16, according to the IMD.

Earlier today, a cloudburst in the Bandipora district of Jammu and Kashmir triggered a flash flood, submerging many areas. However, there were no reports of casualties.

Weather forecast

The Srinagar Meteorological Centre had issued an advisory predicting light to moderate rainfall across Jammu and Kashmir. The advisory warned of "light to moderate rain/thundershower at most places of J&K on August 15" and similar weather conditions extending into the early morning of August 16-20.

Fairly widespread to widespread light to moderate rainfall is expected over Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, with scattered to fairly widespread rainfall across Jammu and Kashmir, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan over the next four to five days, according to the IMD.

Isolated heavy rainfall is also likely over Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh, and East Rajasthan on August 14 and 15, with the Jammu division expected to receive similar weather from August 14 to 16. Himachal Pradesh is predicted to experience heavy rainfall from August 14 to 18, while Uttarakhand could see intermittent showers from August 14 to 20. Isolated very heavy rainfall is also expected over East Rajasthan on August 14.