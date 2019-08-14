Landslides block NH-305 in Kullu, flashflood triggers panic

india

Updated: Aug 14, 2019 22:50 IST

Heavy rainfall resulted in landslides on the National Highway 305 (Anni-Luhri road) in Kullu district on Wednesday around 8am which disrupted the vehicular movement for hours. Commuters had to face inconvenience as vehicles were stranded on both sides of the road.

However, the road was later cleared for light motor vehicles and work was in progress to remove the remaining debris till the filing of this report.

Another passage was blocked due to a flashflood in a seasonal nullah in Kullu’s Sainj valley. The sudden surge of water triggered panic among the locals. The road was blocked for about eight hours as muddy water continued to flow, leaving no scope for traffic movement. District administration soon swung into action and deployed machinery to clear the road.

Superintendent of police (SP) Gaurav Singh assured that the road will soon be cleared.

According to the report issued by state’s revenue department, 23 deaths have been reported and properties worth ₹234 crore have been damaged during this monsoon season.

Yellow warning for weekend

The MeT department has issued a fresh yellow weather warning for heavy rains in Himachal Pradesh on August 16 and 17, an official said on Wednesday.

Chamba, Sirmaur, Kangra, Hamirpur and Mandi, among others have received heavy rains during the last 24 hours, he said. Heavy rains are likely to occur in the plains, low and mid hills of the state on Friday and Saturday, the official said.

The highest temperature in the state was recorded in Una at 33 degrees Celsius, whereas the lowest temperature was in Kufri at 13.6 degrees Celsius. The MeT department has forecast rain in the state till August 20, whereas it issued a fresh yellow weather warning for heavy rains on August 16 and August 17.

Larji-Sainj road closed

Movements of vehicles have been halted on Larji-Sainj road in Sainj valley in Kullu of Himachal Pradesh. As it stands a chance of being risky for the people due to its poor condition, Larji-Sainj road was closed down last night.

Roads have been damaged badly in Himachal Pradesh due to incessant rain which can pose problems for commuters.

First Published: Aug 14, 2019 22:49 IST