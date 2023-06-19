Home / India News / Evening brief: Delhi minister Bharadwaj questions LG on DU student's murder; and all the latest news

Evening brief: Delhi minister Bharadwaj questions LG on DU student's murder; and all the latest news

ByHT News Desk
Jun 19, 2023 05:01 PM IST

Here are today's top news, analysis, and opinion.

‘Can LG sahib see father of the young man crying’: Delhi minister on DU student's killing

Delhi minister Saurabh Bharadwaj on Monday questioned lieutenant governor VK Saxena over the gruesome murder of a 19-year-old Delhi University student outside college in South Campus. Read more

Services minister Saurabh Bharadwaj. (ANI)

Watch: Croatia fans' stunning gesture for visibly emotional Luka Modric after Nations League final loss goes viral

Croatia were beaten in heartbreaking fashion by Spain in the UEFA Nations League final at De Juip in Rotterdam, falling in the penalty shootout after a spirited performance during regulation play. Croatian certainly entered the match against the 2021 finalists as the underdogs, but this tournament marked another occasion that the Croatians came close to ultimate glory but left empty-handed. Read more

Woman uses hair straightener in Delhi Metro, video goes viral. Watch

In the recent past, there have been several incidents reported by Delhi Metro that have left people stunned. From people making reels inside the train to a few dancing in them, several such incidents have shocked people. Now, another such occurrence from the Delhi Metro is going viral. It shows a woman straitening her inside the metro! Read more

Ramayan's Vikram Mastal condemns language used in Adipurush, says he is against Om Raut: Your goal is financial benefit

Actor Vikram Mastal, who played Hanuman in 2008's Ramayan, has 'condemned the language used' in Adipurush. During a press conference, Vikram said that the kind of lines used in the film hurt the sentiments of people and they should be removed. Vikram shared that he is against Adipurush director Om Raut and film's co-writer Manoj Muntashir. He also said that it's 'obvious that your goal in creating this movie is a financial benefit'. Read more

    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

india news news
