Home / India News / Lawyer gets contempt notice for ‘hiding’ facts to secure bail for clients

Lawyer gets contempt notice for ‘hiding’ facts to secure bail for clients

india news
Published on Nov 03, 2022 12:32 AM IST

The Allahabad high court on Wednesday issued a show cause notice of contempt to a lawyer who got at least two of his clients out on bail by hiding the fact that their earlier bail pleas had been rejected by another bench of the court.

Hearing the bail cancellation pleas by the state, justice Dinesh Kumar Singh took strong exception to the lawyer’s attempt to hoodwink the constitutional court by concealment of facts regarding the denial of bail to his clients through earlier orders.
Hearing the bail cancellation pleas by the state, justice Dinesh Kumar Singh took strong exception to the lawyer’s attempt to hoodwink the constitutional court by concealment of facts regarding the denial of bail to his clients through earlier orders.
ByRicha Banka, New Delhi

The Allahabad high court on Wednesday issued a show cause notice of contempt to a lawyer who got at least two of his clients out on bail by hiding the fact that their earlier bail pleas had been rejected by another bench of the court.

Hearing the bail cancellation pleas by the state, justice Dinesh Kumar Singh took strong exception to the lawyer’s attempt to hoodwink the constitutional court by concealment of facts regarding the denial of bail to his clients through earlier orders.

The court also ordered the immediate arrest of the accused, for whom advocate Parmanand Gupta had appeared and secured favourable orders.

Putting in abeyance the August orders by which the accused were released on bail, justice Singh noted that the orders have been obtained by playing fraud and misleading the court.

“The State is directed to arrest the accused-respondent forthwith, if he has been released on bail and put him behind bars,” the court said in two similarly worded orders.

It added that the two instances may not be the “solitary” cases and advocate Gupta grossly mis-conducted himself against the Bar Council Rules, professional ethics and is unbecoming of the officer of the court.

“He (Gupta) had obtained several similar orders by concealing the material aspect of the matter that earlier another Bench of this Court had rejected the bail application of the accused persons,” lamented the court.

It noted: “Therefore, prima facie, he (Gupta) is guilty of playing fraud with the court and interfering in the course of justice by misleading the court by concealing the very material fact of rejection of the bail by another bench for obtaining favourable orders in favour of the accused. He has made efforts to pollute the stream of justice by his highly unprofessional conduct.”

Justice Singh sought a response from advocate Gupta as to why his entry to the high court be not barred to protect the dignity and integrity of the high court.

While one of the accused was booked for kidnapping and abduction of a 15-year-old girl, the other was arrested on charges of cheating, forgery, criminal conspiracy, theft, dishonestly receiving stolen property and disposing it among other relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Their earlier bail pleas were rejected in February 2021.

Instead of challenging the rejection orders in appeal, Gupta, according to the order, filed fresh bail pleas before another bench of the high court without disclosing the fate of previous petitions.

The matter would be heard next on November 17.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Richa Banka

    Reports from the Delhi High Court and stories on legal developments in the city. Avid mountain lover, cooking and playing with birds 🐦 when not at work

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, November 03, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out