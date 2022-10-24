LDF announces protests as tussle between Kerala govt, governor escalates

The ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) in Kerala announced a series of protests against governor Arif Mohammad Khan on Sunday, accusing him of “trying to implement Sangh Parivar agenda” in state universities.

“The LDF will hold protest meetings in every district headquarters, and a big rally will be conducted outside the Raj Bhawan on November 15,” said Communist Party of India (Marxist) or CPI (M) state secretary M V Govindan and CPI state secretary Kanam Rajendran.

They said the governor was “undermining” the work carried out by the government, and he was “in a hurry” to dent the image of the state.

“The governor is trying to control the high education sector and destroying the autonomy of universities. He is doing this at the directive of the Sangh Parivar. We will not allow this to happen,” said Govindan. “Vice-chancellors are being threatened by the governor. He called some of them criminals. The LDF will resist any move to undermine the higher education sector,” he added.

“The governor publicly said he is Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) supporter. He is helping the ideology to take its roots in the state and is helping forces that failed to come to power through the democratic process,” he said.

Govindan further said the governor’s decision to sack sensate members of the Kerala University was quite unheard of, and he was trying to squeeze in “Sangh Parivar-minded” people.

“The governor is trying to don the role of the court and even threatening to unseat ministers. His contention is ministers can hold their office as long as they enjoy his pleasure. Anyone who read the constitution will not make such comments,” said Kanam Rajendran, adding they will seek abolition of the governor post.

Both leaders said as part of their protest, a convention will be held on November 2 and district-level programmes will be held on Nov 12, and a protest outside Raj Bhawan will be held on Nov 15.

They said chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan and ministers would be present at the protest outside the Raj Bhawan.

The latest remarks come after governor Khan criticised two state ministers, finance minister KN Balagopal and law minister P Rajeeve, for questioning his authority and said “they were ignorant about the positions they are holding”.

On Friday, the governor also commented on the Supreme Court order, which quashed the appointment of the vice-chancellor of the APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University, M S Rajasree, saying that it was done against the University Grants Commission norms.

“I was only pointing out such lapses, and the universities are not recruiting ground of party supporters and cadres,” he had said.

As relations between the CPI (M)-led government and governor plummeted, the latter last week said if ministers continue to lower the dignity of his office, “he will withdraw with pleasure.”

But Khan later made it clear that it was not a threat to sack any minister.

Reacting to the Supreme Court order, BJP state president K Surendran said, “The government suffered a big setback after the SC quashed the appointment of Technical University VC. Now it is targeting the governor to remove shame heaped on it.”

However, Congress said the governor and the government were “hand in glove and help each other.”

The relationship between the both soured in August after the governor refused to sign 11 ordinances brought by the government, which was forced to call a special assembly session to pass the legislation.

Though the governor later signed bills passed by the assembly, he withheld his consent to two, including the bill to curtail the powers of the Lokayukta and the one to curtail his powers as the chancellor of universities.

The ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) in Kerala announced a series of protests against governor Arif Mohammad Khan on Sunday, accusing him of “trying to implement Sangh Parivar agenda” in state universities.

“The LDF will hold protest meetings in every district headquarters, and a big rally will be conducted outside the Raj Bhawan on November 15,” said Communist Party of India (Marxist) or CPI (M) state secretary M V Govindan and CPI state secretary Kanam Rajendran.

They said the governor was “undermining” the work carried out by the government, and he was “in a hurry” to dent the image of the state.

“The governor is trying to control the high education sector and destroying the autonomy of universities. He is doing this at the directive of the Sangh Parivar. We will not allow this to happen,” said Govindan. “Vice-chancellors are being threatened by the governor. He called some of them criminals. The LDF will resist any move to undermine the higher education sector,” he added.

“The governor publicly said he is Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) supporter. He is helping the ideology to take its roots in the state and is helping forces that failed to come to power through the democratic process,” he said.

Govindan further said the governor’s decision to sack sensate members of the Kerala University was quite unheard of, and he was trying to squeeze in “Sangh Parivar-minded” people.

“The governor is trying to don the role of the court and even threatening to unseat ministers. His contention is ministers can hold their office as long as they enjoy his pleasure. Anyone who read the constitution will not make such comments,” said Kanam Rajendran, adding they will seek abolition of the governor post.

Both leaders said that as part of their protest, a convention will be held on November 2, district-level programmes will be held on Nov 12, and a protest outside Raj Bhawan will be held on Nov 15.

They said chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan and ministers would be present at the protest outside the Raj Bhawan.

HT couldn’t reach the governor of Raj Bhawan for a comment on the matter.

The latest remarks come after governor Khan criticised two state ministers, finance minister KN Balagopal and law minister P Rajeeve, for questioning his authority and said: “they were ignorant about the positions they are holding”.

On Friday, the governor also commented on the Supreme Court order, which quashed the appointment of the vice-chancellor of the APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University, M S Rajasree, saying that it was done against the University Grants Commission norms.

“I was only pointing out such lapses, and the universities are not recruiting ground of party supporters and cadres,” he had said.

As relations between the CPI (M)-led government and governor plummeted, the latter last week said if ministers continue to lower the dignity of his office, “he will withdraw with pleasure.”

But Khan later made it clear that it was not a threat to sack any minister.

Reacting to the Supreme Court order, BJP state president K Surendran said, “The government suffered a big setback after the SC quashed the appointment of Technical University VC. Now it is targeting the governor to remove shame heaped on it.”

However, Congress said the governor and the government were “hand in glove and help each other.”

The relationship between the both soured in August after the governor refused to sign 11 ordinances brought by the government, which was forced to call a special assembly session to pass the legislation.

Though the governor later signed bills passed by the assembly, he withheld his consent to two, including the bill to curtail the powers of the Lokayukta and the one to curtail his powers as the chancellor of universities.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON