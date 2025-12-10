'Leader of Partying & Paryatan': Rahul Gandhi’s Germany visit in focus as BJP raises questions; Priyanka hits back

Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi's upcoming visit to Germany has sparked chatter with the BJP questioning the trip, calling the Congress leader "Leader of Partying & Paryatan (tourism)". New Delhi: Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi during the Winter session of Parliament.(PTI)

Rahul Gandhi, however, found support in his sister and Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi, who hit back by saying Prime Minister Narendra Modi had spent “half of his working time” outside the country.

Follow live updates on the Parliament session here.

Rahul Gandhi is reportedly set to visit Germany from December 15 to 20 and has several engagements planned there, including meetings with German ministers and interaction with the Indian diaspora there.

The BJP took a swipe at the upcoming trip, questioning how the LoP could plan a foreign trip with the Parliament still in session.

Party spokesperson Shehzad Poonwalla said in a tweet: “Once again Videsh Nayak is doing what he does best! Going for a foreign tour! Parliament is on till 19th Dec but Reports suggest Rahul Gandhi to visit Germany from Dec 15-20! Rahul is LoP - leader of paryatan.”

In another post, Poonwalla shared a caricature of Rahul Gandhi and wrote: “Leader of Partying & Paryatan (LoP)”.

Not just Poonwalla, several other BJP MPs, including Kangana Ranaut and Sanjay Jaiswal also criticised the upcoming trip. When asked about the Germany visit, Ranaut told reporters: “I don't want to comment on this kind of character because you know that person (Rahul Gandhi) has no substance, strength of character.”

When asked about the BJP's criticism of Rahul Gandhi's upcoming trip, Priyanka Gandhi said: “Modi ji spends almost half of his working time outside the country. Why are they raising questions on the Leader of the Opposition's visit?”

This is not the first time the BJP has taken a “foreign tours” jibe at Rahul Gandhi. When the LoP skipped the oath-taking of Justice Surya Kant as the 53rd Chief Justice of India (CJI), the BJP had said that Gandhi gives more importance to family dynasty than to the constitutional system. “They talk about the Constitution, but whenever there is a constitutional program, they choose to boycott it. Rahul Gandhi ji remains busy with jungle safaris, parties, and foreign tours,” Poonawalla had said.

According to the Indian Overseas Congress (IOC), Rahul Gandhi's Germany visit is an attempt to strengthen the party's global outreach. He will address the Indian diaspora in Berlin on December 17, and will reportedly meet IOC leaders from across Europe there.

(With inputs from ANI, PTI)