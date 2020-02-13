Leading designer Wendell Rodricks dies at Goa home

india

Updated: Feb 13, 2020 00:40 IST

Renowned fashion designer and activist Wendell Rodricks died at his home in Goa’s Colvale village on Wednesday evening, family members said. He was 59.

Deputy superintendent of police (Mapusa) Gajanan Prabhudesai said Rodricks died after collapsing at his residence. The police got to know about his death around 6:30pm and a team was rushed to his house, he added.

A Padma Shri award-winning designer known for infusing modern aesthetics with traditional Goan influences, Rodricks was also an author, an environmentalist and a gay rights activist. He was among the first prominent Indians to come out as gay in the early 2000s.

Rodricks handed over his designing label to his protege, Schulen Fernandes, a few years ago and chose to focus on the ‘Moda Goa Museum’, which was to be launched this year.

Condoling his death, Goa health minister Vishwajit Rane said: “His excellency in his work and skills are irreplaceable and shall always be cherished. We will truly miss him.”

“Deeply shocked to hear about the passing away of acclaimed fashion designer Padmashri Wendell Rodricks. My condolences to his family. May his soul rest in peace,” leader of Opposition Digambar Kamat tweeted.

His funeral will be held on Thursday, family members said.

(With inputs from PTI)