Left protests against Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee for meeting PM Modi

india Updated: Jan 12, 2020 04:33 IST
HT Correspondent and PTI
Hindustan Times, Kolkata
People protest with black flags and an effigy against Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the day of his arrival on a two day visit to the city in Kolkata on Saturday. (Samir Jana/HT Photo)
         

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee faced protests from students affiliated to Left and far-Left unions for meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who arrived in the city on a two-day visit on Saturday.

Students surrounded by the Left-wing students from Jadavpur University, Presidency University, Calcutta University, along with those from Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute. The protesters wanted to know why Banerjee met the PM, who, they said, was behind the implementation of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and National Register of Citizens and “diluted the fight” against it.

“We were heading towards the Raj Bhavan. But we were prevented from doing so by the police near TMCP’s dharna site on nearby Rani Rashmoni Avenue. When the CM arrived, we demanded an explanation from her,” Subho Biswas, a student of Presidency University, claimed.

An SFI leader Tapas Das said the protests would go on as long as Modi was in the city on Sunday. “We demanded an explanation from Mamata Banerjee about her meeting the prime minister at the Raj Bhavan and sharing the stage at an official programme...There is a secret understanding between Mamata Banerjee and Modi. We will sit on dharna at the Esplanade crossing till the prime minister leaves the city tomorrow,” he said.

Banerjee, who was seen arguing with Left students, sought to clarify her stand and said it was her “constitutional obligation to meet the PM”. “I am the only leader who met Narendra Modi and told him that the CAA, NRC and NPR cannot be implemented.

