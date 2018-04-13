Lekhi’s comments spark war of words with Congress over Kathua rape

Two BJP ministers in the J&K government who joined the march against the police probe into rape and murder of an eight-year-old girl in Kathua were ‘misled and misguided’, party spokesperson Meenakshi Lekhi said. She also claimed that Kathua and Unnao rape cases were “selectively” highlighted to target the BJP and said a similar case in Assam did not get the same prominence.

“You see their plan, first shout ‘minority minority’, then ‘Dalit Dalit’, and now ‘women women’ and then try to somehow fix blame of state issues on the Centre. All this while ignoring the strict action being taken by state govts,” news agency ANI quoted Lekhi as saying.

The Congress, soon, took to Twitter to criticise Lekhi. “BJP’s MP Meenakshi Lekhi’s insensitive remark is an insult to Indian citizens standing up for their rights. Her statement reflects her party’s regressive ideology. She must take back her words and apologize immediately.”

A war of words played out with the Congress accusing the BJP of viewing the rape cases through the “prism of religion”.

“I strongly condemn the party, which sees even rape on religious and class lines. The person, the party, and the government that looks at rape through the prism of class and religion, has to be criticised,” Congress spokesperson Abhishek Manu Singhvi said.

Meanwhile, senior Congress leader Karan Singh cited health reasons for not joining Gandhi’s candle light march on Thursday.