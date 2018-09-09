‘Leopard’ scare creates panic in Hisar villages

A suspected leopard is on the loose in Hisar, causing panic among the villagers, including ‘dhanis’, residing near Deer Park, located about 6kms from the Hisar city on Dhansu-Hisar road..

On August 25, a wildlife officer witnessed a carcass of a black buck that was suspected to have been killed by an animal belonging to the cat family.

Rameshar Kumar, district wildlife inspector said, “We have sent samples of saliva, pug marks and hair of the animal to the Wildlife Institute of India in Dehradun and the report is likely to come by Monday. Meanwhile, we have formed four teams that are keeping round the clock vigil in the area. We also came to know that a farmer working in a field near the deer farm spotted the animal once.”

The people of nearby villages visit the wildlife office at Dhansu daily to know if the wild animal has been caught. The villages are willing to help wildlife officers in catching the animal.

Kumar further said that they have already shifted 110 deer, including black buck, cheetal and sambar at the treatment park, which is spread on 2.5 acres.

Residents of Dhansu village, about 6km from the Deer Park, are living under constant fear and have started keeping their cattle inside their houses. Other nearby villages include Dhinktana, Bugana, Mirzapur and Sulakhni.

Sarpanch of the village, Manohar Lal Bhakar told HT, “We have asked the residents of the village to start ‘thikri-pahera’ (night vigil) and keep in touch with the officers of the wildlife.”

“Every villager is ready to help the department. If we spot the animal, we’ll try to capture it and not hurt the animal. There are over 100 dhanis (cluster of houses) near the village and their houses are so close to the Deer Park,” Bhakar added.

Ram Prakash, a resident of Dhansu village, said, “We came to know of the threat from news only. Some of us used to sleep out in the open at night but now, the villagers are very cautious and we are keeping inside their houses. We hope the animal is caught soon.”

Meanwhile, district wildlife inspector Rameshwar Kumar said, “Shortage of electricity is a major problem in the area. The only transformer is about 6km from the park. We have written to deputy commissioner (DC) Ashok Kumar Meena about the problem. We need ealectricity to charge all our equipment.”

First Published: Sep 09, 2018 19:32 IST