Leopard spotted in Electronic City captured near helipad after 2 weeks

A leopard that had been roaming around the Electronic City in Bengaluru for the past two weeks, triggering fear and panic among residents and IT employees, was captured on Wednesday morning. The big cat, first spotted near the Electronic City toll plaza, was caught after being monitored through CCTV footage, officials aware of the matter said. Officials said after a medical examination, the leopard will be relocated to a forest near Mysuru. (HT Photo)

“We placed three cages in different spots across the Electronic City over the last 15 days,” said Bengaluru rural deputy conservator of forests (DCF) B Ravindra.

“The leopard, estimated to be around four to five years old, was finally trapped near the helipad, a secluded spot where it had been frequenting. After a medical examination, it will be relocated to a forest near Mysuru,” he added.

Once alerted about the animal’s presence, the forest department took action. A team was deployed, and surveillance cameras were set up to track the leopard’s movements. Traps were placed in isolated areas where the leopard was believed to be hiding.

Recently, cameras captured multiple sightings of the big cat, particularly near the helipad in Electronic City. This isolated area seemed to provide the perfect cover for the leopard. The forest department intensified its operations, using bait to lure the animal into the trap.