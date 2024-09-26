Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Sep 26, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Leopard spotted in Electronic City captured near helipad after 2 weeks

ByCoovercolly Indresh
Sep 26, 2024 07:36 AM IST

A leopard roaming Bengaluru's Electronic City for two weeks was captured on Wednesday, set for relocation after medical checks, easing resident fears.

A leopard that had been roaming around the Electronic City in Bengaluru for the past two weeks, triggering fear and panic among residents and IT employees, was captured on Wednesday morning. The big cat, first spotted near the Electronic City toll plaza, was caught after being monitored through CCTV footage, officials aware of the matter said.

Officials said after a medical examination, the leopard will be relocated to a forest near Mysuru. (HT Photo)
Officials said after a medical examination, the leopard will be relocated to a forest near Mysuru. (HT Photo)

“We placed three cages in different spots across the Electronic City over the last 15 days,” said Bengaluru rural deputy conservator of forests (DCF) B Ravindra.

“The leopard, estimated to be around four to five years old, was finally trapped near the helipad, a secluded spot where it had been frequenting. After a medical examination, it will be relocated to a forest near Mysuru,” he added.

Once alerted about the animal’s presence, the forest department took action. A team was deployed, and surveillance cameras were set up to track the leopard’s movements. Traps were placed in isolated areas where the leopard was believed to be hiding.

Recently, cameras captured multiple sightings of the big cat, particularly near the helipad in Electronic City. This isolated area seemed to provide the perfect cover for the leopard. The forest department intensified its operations, using bait to lure the animal into the trap.

Get Current Updates on...
See more
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, September 26, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On