Leopard spotted in Srinagar’s high-security area. CRPF helps trap the intruder

A leopard was spotted on Wednesday morning in Srinagar’s high-security Church Lane area near the foothills of the Zabarwan mountain range, triggering panic in the neighbourhood that is home to Kashmir’s prominent politicians and top civil servants, people familiar with the matter said.

The leopard was eventually tranquilised by wildlife officials at the official residence of Bharatiya Janata Party leader Ashok Koul. A quick reaction team of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) helped in the operation.

Koul, who is Jammu and Kashmir BJP’s general secretary (organisation), said he was about to go for his morning walk when two persons in the All Saint’s Church opposite his house alerted him to the presence of the leopard in the neighbourhood. “I rushed back,” he said.

The QRT of 79 BN, CRPF along with the wildlife team from Dachigam sanctuary safely managed to overpower the cat & kept it into the cage. The leopard was released into Dachigam forest area.#wildlife @crpfindia @CRPFmadadgaar @ANI @jammusector @KOSCRPF @ChinarcorpsIA @republic pic.twitter.com/zf5JciYMtD — 79 bn Srinagar CRPF (@79BNSNRCRPF) March 23, 2022

Apart from the main government guest house Circuit House, J&K chief secretary, director general of police, CRPF inspector general and People’s Conference chairman Sajad Lone also live in the area. Gupkar, where former chief ministers Farooq Abdullah, Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti live is a stone’s throw away.

Wildlife warden, central, Altaf Hussain said that they received the first information about the leopard entering the VIP area, Church Lane, early on Wednesday.

Wildlife officials were rushed to the high-security gated community to capture the leopard. Hussain said a contingent of the CRPF deployed in the area helped wildlife officials track the leopard.

#Goodwork: 79 Bn CRPF along with wildlife team from Dachigam Sanctuary rescued a leopard inadvertently strayed in church lane area of #Srinagar.



The forest team safely evacuated the cat & released into the forest area of #Dachigam sanctuary. #crpf#wildlife @crpf_srinagar pic.twitter.com/PVmf3YrkCo — 79 bn Srinagar CRPF (@79BNSNRCRPF) March 23, 2022

“The leopard had been kept under the constant watch by the QRT, 79 Bn which was tactically placed to cordon the area from all sides,” the CRPF battalion said on Twitter and posted videos.

It was during this effort that the leopard entered Koul’s residential compound where officials tranquilised the animal.

“It was a huge animal and took time to become unconscious after they shot the tranquillisers,” Koul said.

Hussain said the rescue operation took about 45 minutes. “Everybody is fine, including the animal,” he said.

Officials said the leopard could have come from the Zabarwan mountain and forest range. “It is his own territory,” Hussain added.

Wildlife officials said that the animal will be released into the Dachigam National Park on the east side of Dal Lake.

“We are stabilising the animal and will release him into his natural habitat,” said Hussain.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON