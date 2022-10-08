Home / India News / ‘Let him speak what he wants…’: Nitish Kumar on Prashant Kishor's ‘offer’ claim

‘Let him speak what he wants…’: Nitish Kumar on Prashant Kishor's ‘offer’ claim

india news
Published on Oct 08, 2022 01:16 PM IST

On Wednesday, the poll strategist-turned-politician said that he would not work for the JD(U) supremo even if the latter "vacates the CM's chair" for him.

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar. (PTI)
ByManjiri Chitre | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar hit out at poll strategist-turned-politician Prashant Kishor on Saturday over his claim that the CM offered him a position in the JD(U) party. The chief minister told news agency ANI that he has “nothing to do” with Kishor's claims. “Let him speak whatever he wants,” he said.

“Four to five years ago, Prashant Kishor had told me to merge with Congress. He has gone to the BJP and is acting accordingly,” Nitish Kumar added.

On Wednesday, the poll strategist-turned-politician said that he would not work for the JD(U) supremo even if the latter "vacates the CM's chair" for him. He claimed that he “turned down” a recent request by Kumar to “lead” the JD(U).

Addressing a gathering at Jamunia village in West Champaran district as part of his ongoing 3,500-km-long 'Jan Suraaj' padayatra, Kishor had said, “When I met Nitish Kumar a few days ago, he asked me to re-join JD(U) and work with him. 'You are my political heir', the CM told me, asking to withdraw my campaign.”

He added, “I categorically told the CM that I will not work with him even if he (Nitish Kumar) makes me his political heir or vacates the chair of CM for me. I said no. I have made a promise to the people, it can’t be changed.”

Kishor was inducted into the JD(U) in 2018 by Nitish Kumar. He was elevated to the national vice-president's post within a few weeks. However, Kishor was later expelled from the party following a disagreement with Nitish Kumar over the Citizenship Amendment Act.

(With inputs from ANI, PTI)

