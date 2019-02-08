Let Mayawati pay for elephant statues in Noida, Lucknow, suggests SC

Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati has to return to the public exchequer the money she spent on installing statues of herself and elephants -- the party symbol -- at parks in Lucknow and Noida, the Supreme Court observed on Friday.

The court observations came while hearing a petition filed by an advocate who had contended that public money cannot be utilised for creating own statues and for propagating the political party.

“We are of the tentative view that Mayawati has to deposit the public money spent on her statues and party symbol to the state exchequer,” a bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi said.

The bench, also comprising justices Deepka Gupta and Sanjeev Khanna, posted the matter for final hearing on April 2.

First Published: Feb 08, 2019 12:24 IST