'Let's not waste time moaning about air quality': Mahua Moitra on SC firecracker permit for Delhi

“People of Delhi wanted this govt. The Govt wanted crackers to return. Everyone got what they wanted. Please let’s not waste any time this year moaning about air quality,” her post read.

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra suggested in a post on X that people now should not complain about the air quality in Delhi as the government, elected by the citizens, did what it sought - the return of firecrackers.

While the Supreme Court described, and the leaders of the BJP-led government agreed, the permit for green firecrackers a “balanced approach” between celebrating festivities and protecting the environment, their were some opposing voices as well.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday permitted the sale and bursting of green firecrackers in the Delhi-NCR region between October 18 to 20, limiting the timings to 6-7 am and 8-10 pm.

The Supreme Court nod for sale and usage of green firecrackers in the Delhi-NCR region on Wednesday triggered reactions, with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government welcoming the move and a section of people raising concerns over its impact on the air quality in the cities.

Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta thanked the Supreme Court on behalf of the government for the permission to burst green firecrackers.

“Feelings of crores of people are associated with Diwali, and the celebrations would have been incomplete without the lifting of the ban on firecrackers... We will be mindful of the environment as well... It is our responsibility to take care of the environment and at the same time, protect our culture,” she said in while speaking to media persons in Bihar's Lakhisarai.

Delhi govt welcomes firecracker permit Delhi Public Works Department (PWD) minister Parvesh Verma on Wednesday, welcoming the decision of the Supreme Court allowing the sale and bursting of green firecrackers ahead of Diwali, hit out at the previous Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government and said that bursting crackers used to feel like a crime before, since the then chief minister Arvind Kejriwal-led dispensation had banned them.

Delhi Environment minister Manjinder Singh addressed a press conference after the Supreme Court order and said manufacturers must ensure that no prohibited firecrackers enter Delhi-NCR markets and appealed to residents to use only green firecrackers.

The use of firecrackers in Delhi-NCR has been long debated with some wanting no restrictions citing the importance of it linked to the of Diwali and some backing curbs given the impact on the air quality in Delhi which begins deteriorating in the days leading to the Hindu festival due to atmospheric conditions as well as stubble burning in neighbouring states.

For the past several years, Delhi and its adjoining cities of Uttar Pradesh's Noida, Ghaziabad; Haryana's Faridabad, Gurugram and several others that fall under the national capital region (NCR) have been seeing a sharp spike in the Air Quality Index (AQI) and dropped visibility due to toxic smog around Diwali.