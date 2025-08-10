Light rain expected in parts of Delhi today, no alert issued

Delhi witnessed clear skies on Sunday after a day of heavy rainfall lashing the national capital. Light rain with thundershowers is expected today, but there's no alert issued as of this morning. Heavy downpour that started early morning on Saturday continued throughout the day, which led to the death of eight people. (PTI)

The weather today in Delhi is expected to remain partly cloudy with a possibility of very light to light rain or thundershowers, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The maximum temperature is expected to hover between 28-30 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature will remain between 23- 25 degrees Celsius.

Heavy downpour that started early morning on Saturday continued throughout the day, which led to the death of eight people. 78.7mm of rainfall hammered the city in 24 hours, resulting in severe waterlogging and traffic snarls.

In an X post IMD on Sunday morning said that light rainfall is very likely to occur at Bhiwari, Tizara, Kotputli (Rajasthan). Meanwhile, drizzle is very likely at isolated places of Delhi ( Burari, Badili, Model Town, Azadpur, Kalkaji, Tughlakabad), NCR ( Noida, Ballabhgarh), Rohtak, Rewari (Haryana). In the NCR areas, no warning has been issued for Gurugram, Ghaziabad, Faridabad, Palwal, Sonipat, Sirsa, and others.

In Haryana, a yellow alert has been issued for Hisar, Bhiwani, and Mahendragarh for moderate to heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms. A yellow alert has also been issued in parts of Uttar Pradesh, including in Bulandshahr, Aligarh, Lakhimpur Kheri, Basti, and others.

The monsoon trough is shifting to its normal position from the Himalayan foothills, resulting in widespread rain across northwest India. Along with this, there is also a cyclonic circulation over Uttar Pradesh. These two conditions have been seen as the cause of heavy rainfall over Delhi on Saturday, M Mohapatra, director general, IMD, said.

Meanwhile, the continuous rains yesterday kept the maximum temperature at 26.4°C, which was the lowest for August in at least 34 years, according to IMD.