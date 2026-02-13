'Line par aa jao': Bishnoi gang says will ‘hurt’ entire staff in fresh threat to Ranveer Singh

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh on Friday received a fresh threat, this time by the Bishnoi gang, saying that they will “hurt” his entire staff if he does not “fall in line”. In a voice note sent by an unidentified person allegedly associated with the Bishnoi gang and accessed by HT, a man is heard saying, "baat se mukarne ki saza kya hoti hai tujhe bataenge (We will show you what is the punishment for going back on one’s word). The fresh threat was issued on Friday to Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh and director Rohit Shetty. (Photo: Instagram)

The man is also heard referring to director Rohit Shetty and the entire Bollywood and says, “line pe aajao, agar nahi aaye toh baad mein dekhna kya karte hain hum log”, which loosely translates to, “fall in line—if you don’t, you’ll see later what we do”.

This fresh threat comes just days after Singh and his wife and Bollywood star Deepika Padukone stepped up security outside their Mumbai residence. According to an official letter from their housing complex to the Dadar Police Station, the couple deployed armed personnel outside their residence.

‘We have details of your staff’ The man says in the voice note, while referring to Singh, that instead of hurting him, they will go after his staff and that they have details of them.

“Ranveer Singh, you’re very fond of giving advice—telling people to go file an application or report it at the police station. Fine, and you did it too—no problem. Now listen to me. Everyone who works under you—managers, staff—we have their details: where they live, when they go to the office, when they come home, where their families live. We have all the details. We won’t say anything to you directly—we’ll start hurting them. That’s when you’ll come to your senses,” the man says.

Along with Singh, the threat also mentioned Rohit Shetty and asks both of them to “fall in line”.

Without detailing what Singh said, the man is also heard asking him to stay on his word.

Later, while referring to the entire Bollywood, the man says that everyone who they call should “should fall in line” and threatens consequences if they don't.