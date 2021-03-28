Link PAN card to Aadhar in three days or pay a fine of 1,000. Here's why

The last date to link PAN card with your Aadhar card is March 31 and if it is not linked in the next three days, as per the Finance Bill 2021 passed in the Parliament on Wednesday, your PAN card will be disabled and a fine of ₹1,000 will be levied.

As per the section 234H added to the Income Tax Act 1961 under the Finance Bill 2021 it is necessary to link the PAN card to Aadhar on or before the deadline provided by the government. If not linked, the PAN card will become invalid and cannot be used for financial transactions after the due date, reported Live Hindustan.

The impact of invalidity of the PAN card can affect a variety of financial services like opening demat accounts, all types of banking services, mutual funds, opening new bank accounts etc.

The due date to link the Permanent Account Number (PAN) issued by the Income Tax department to Aadhar i.e. March 31 is not likely to extend as per tax experts, reported Live Hindustan. There are no expectations around the extension of the date as the budget proposals are scheduled to come into effect from April 1, 2021.

Here’s how you can link your PAN to Aadhar

Online

Go to the income tax site by clicking here: https://www.incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in/home

Enter the required details like PAN card, Aadhar number and name as mentioned in the Aadhar card.

Select the square if only birth year is mentioned in the Aadhar.

Enter the captcha code and click on the ‘Link Aadhar’ hyperlink.

PAN card can be linked to Aadhar via the websites of NSDL and UTI also by just entering the PAN and Aadhar details.

If you have already applied to link the two, then the status of your application can be checked on this link: www.incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in/aadhaarstatus

Enter the PAN and Aadhar details and click on ‘View Aadhar Link Status’.

If your PAN card is linked to Aadhar then the citizens can see the confirmation on the page that says ‘Your PAN is linked to Aadhar’.

Via SMS

PAN can be linked to Aadhar through SMS services also. Just send an SMS to 567678 or 56161 from the registered mobile number. NSDL or UTI do not levy any charge on the SMS service.