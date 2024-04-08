 Liquor policy case: ED questions Kejriwal's assistant, summons AAP leader Durgesh Pathak | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Liquor policy case: ED questions Kejriwal's assistant, summons AAP leader Durgesh Pathak

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Apr 08, 2024 12:56 PM IST

Liquor policy case: Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on March 21 and he is currently in judicial custody.

In the latest development in Delhi's excise policy case, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) is currently questioning Bibhav Kumar, the personal assistant (PA) to chief minister Arvind Kejriwal. The central agency has repeatedly called Kejriwal the “kingpin" of the alleged scam, and arrested him on March 21.

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal (PTI Photo)(PTI)
The ED has also sent summons to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Durgesh Pathak, asking him to appear on Monday itself.

The summons to Pathak come days after Delhi minister Atishi claimed that the agency will arrest four other party leaders in connection with the “scam”: Atishi herself, her ministerial colleague Saurabh Bharadwaj, Pathak, and Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha, who is in the United Kingdom for an eye treatment.

That claim followed ED's statement in a court hearing after Kejriwal's arrest that the AAP national convenor had “named” both her and Bharadwaj. The Delhi CM is in judicial custody till April 15.

“ED needs some clarifications from Bibhav”

People familiar with the development told Hindustan Times that Kumar, the chief minister's PA, is being questioned as the Enforcement Directorate needs some “clarifications” regarding some documents in its probe.

On Pathak, an officer who did not wish to be named, said that the former's name appeared in some statements related to cash payments in the February 2022 Goa assembly elections. The AAP win two out of 40 assembly seats, along with a vote-share of 6.8%, in the coastal state.

Amit Palekar, its Goa unit head who contested as the CM candidate, has denied allegations of “wrongdoing” and asserted that he and other leaders of the local unit, were ready to face any inquiry.

“Pathak is expected to appear at ED headquarters in the afternoon,” the officer quoted above, further said.

