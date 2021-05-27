Live: Joe Biden renews probe into Coronavirus origin
- US President Joe Biden has asked US Intelligence to conduct an investigation and submit report on whether Coronavirus was naturally transmitted from an animal to a human or was created in a lab at the Wuhan Institute of Virology.
Delhi's positivity rate dropped below 2% for the first time in 60 days. The national capital recorded 1,500 cases on Wednesday and 130 deaths. As the second wave shows signs of slowing down all over the country states are gearing up for vaccination to help avoid a possible third wave. Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal once again appealed to the Centre to ensure vaccine procurement and distribution happens at the earliest. Delhi has had to shut vaccination centres around the city due to the shortage of vaccination.
India recorded a total of 2,40,842 new infections on Wednesday, taking the tally of cases to 2,71,57,795. The recovery rate now stands at 89.66 per cent. 4,157 daily new fatalities were also recorded in the last 24 hours, the death toll now stands at 3,11,388.
Elsewhere, France has imposed a new travel restrictions on those travelling from the UK due to the spread of the double mutant Covid-variant there. This variant was first identified in India. Travellers from UK who are not French citizens will need to cite an "overwhelming reason" for travelling.
Follow all the updates here:
-
MAY 27, 2021 08:29 AM IST
Andhra Pradesh receives 3,000 injections to treat black fungus
Andhra Pradesh received 3,000 injections from the Union government to treat black fungus cases in the state, chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said, adding that each patient should be administered 50 injections every week, and that an extra 2,000 injections will be sent soon, reported ANI.
-
MAY 27, 2021 07:46 AM IST
Pfizer holds talks with Union government on Covid-19 vaccines
-
MAY 27, 2021 07:25 AM IST
Joe Biden renews probe into Covid-19 origin
US President Joe Biden has asked US Intelligence to conduct an investigation and submit report on whether Coronavirus was naturally transmitted from an animal to a human or was created in a lab at the Wuhan Institute of Virology, a theory that has been going around since the pandemic began over a year ago. The WHO team which investigated in Wuhan this year was not able to conclusively conclude where the virus originated.
Get our daily newsletter
Maharashtra sees decline in Covid deaths; records 24,752 fresh cases
Antigua won't accept Mehul Choksi back as he has citizen rights, says PM Browne
Cyclone Yaas weakens into a deep depression over Jharkhand
WhatsApp users in India won't be affected, says Centre amid legal battle
Live: Joe Biden renews probe into Coronavirus origin
- US President Joe Biden has asked US Intelligence to conduct an investigation and submit report on whether Coronavirus was naturally transmitted from an animal to a human or was created in a lab at the Wuhan Institute of Virology.
Jaishankar arrives in Washington DC, to meet defence secretary Lloyd Austin
- Jaishankar arrived in the US on May 24 and the visit will continue till May 28. This is the first visit by any senior Indian minister to the US since President Biden took over the office in January.
Death in Himalayas: Poverty, fear and stretched resources worsening Covid crisis
Kejriwal inaugurates Delhi’s 1st drive-through jabs centre
Black fungus cases grow, but Amphotericin B in short supply
India-US relations one of the major ties in the world today: Jaishankar
Man shot dead in Jafrabad, hunt on for suspects
Cyclone Yaas LIVE: 7 Navy teams begins relief operations in West Bengal
- At least five were killed as the severe cyclone storm, Yaas battered the eastern coast on May 26. The storm packed lashing rain and winds gusting up to 155 kilometres (96 miles) an hour, the equivalent to a category two hurricane.