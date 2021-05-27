Live: Joe Biden renews probe into Coronavirus origin

Delhi's positivity rate dropped below 2% for the first time in 60 days. The national capital recorded 1,500 cases on Wednesday and 130 deaths. As the second wave shows signs of slowing down all over the country states are gearing up for vaccination to help avoid a possible third wave. Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal once again appealed to the Centre to ensure vaccine procurement and distribution happens at the earliest. Delhi has had to shut vaccination centres around the city due to the shortage of vaccination.





India recorded a total of 2,40,842 new infections on Wednesday, taking the tally of cases to 2,71,57,795. The recovery rate now stands at 89.66 per cent. 4,157 daily new fatalities were also recorded in the last 24 hours, the death toll now stands at 3,11,388.





Elsewhere, France has imposed a new travel restrictions on those travelling from the UK due to the spread of the double mutant Covid-variant there. This variant was first identified in India. Travellers from UK who are not French citizens will need to cite an "overwhelming reason" for travelling.