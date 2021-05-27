Home / India News / Live: Joe Biden renews probe into Coronavirus origin
Pramila Devi, 36, who is suffering from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), is treated by Doctor Aishwary Anand, at a government dispensary in Kaljikhal, in the northern state of Uttarakhand, India, May 23, 2021. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Pramila Devi, 36, who is suffering from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), is treated by Doctor Aishwary Anand, at a government dispensary in Kaljikhal, in the northern state of Uttarakhand, India, May 23, 2021. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui (REUTERS)
Live

Live: Joe Biden renews probe into Coronavirus origin

  • US President Joe Biden has asked US Intelligence to conduct an investigation and submit report on whether Coronavirus was naturally transmitted from an animal to a human or was created in a lab at the Wuhan Institute of Virology.
By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAY 27, 2021 08:29 AM IST

Delhi's positivity rate dropped below 2% for the first time in 60 days. The national capital recorded 1,500 cases on Wednesday and 130 deaths. As the second wave shows signs of slowing down all over the country states are gearing up for vaccination to help avoid a possible third wave. Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal once again appealed to the Centre to ensure vaccine procurement and distribution happens at the earliest. Delhi has had to shut vaccination centres around the city due to the shortage of vaccination.


India recorded a total of 2,40,842 new infections on Wednesday, taking the tally of cases to 2,71,57,795. The recovery rate now stands at 89.66 per cent. 4,157 daily new fatalities were also recorded in the last 24 hours, the death toll now stands at 3,11,388.


Elsewhere, France has imposed a new travel restrictions on those travelling from the UK due to the spread of the double mutant Covid-variant there. This variant was first identified in India. Travellers from UK who are not French citizens will need to cite an "overwhelming reason" for travelling.

Follow all the updates here:

  • MAY 27, 2021 08:29 AM IST

    Andhra Pradesh receives 3,000 injections to treat black fungus

    Andhra Pradesh received 3,000 injections from the Union government to treat black fungus cases in the state, chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said, adding that each patient should be administered 50 injections every week, and that an extra 2,000 injections will be sent soon, reported ANI.

  • MAY 27, 2021 07:46 AM IST

    Pfizer holds talks with Union government on Covid-19 vaccines

  • MAY 27, 2021 07:25 AM IST

    Joe Biden renews probe into Covid-19 origin

    US President Joe Biden has asked US Intelligence to conduct an investigation and submit report on whether Coronavirus was naturally transmitted from an animal to a human or was created in a lab at the Wuhan Institute of Virology, a theory that has been going around since the pandemic began over a year ago. The WHO team which investigated in Wuhan this year was not able to conclusively conclude where the virus originated.

A boy walks past a graffiti raising awareness about Covid-appropriate behaviour at Airoli in Mumbai on Wednesday, May 26. (Satish Bate/HT photo)
A boy walks past a graffiti raising awareness about Covid-appropriate behaviour at Airoli in Mumbai on Wednesday, May 26. (Satish Bate/HT photo)
india news

Maharashtra sees decline in Covid deaths; records 24,752 fresh cases

By Naresh Kamath
PUBLISHED ON MAY 27, 2021 08:24 AM IST
In the past 10 days (May 17-26), 5,773 people succumbed to the virus in the state , while from May 7-16, the toll was 7,971. From April 27 to May 6, the state had recorded 8,181 deaths
Mehul Choksi is a citizen of Antigua and hence has legal and constitutional protection as a citizen.
Mehul Choksi is a citizen of Antigua and hence has legal and constitutional protection as a citizen.
india news

Antigua won't accept Mehul Choksi back as he has citizen rights, says PM Browne

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAY 27, 2021 08:18 AM IST
Choksi was apprehended in Dominica where he might have entered illegally by boats.
As many as 10,000 people were moved to safer zones from the low-lying areas of Jharkhand, an official said,(reuters/ via Instagram@rupamsarkar11)
As many as 10,000 people were moved to safer zones from the low-lying areas of Jharkhand, an official said,(reuters/ via Instagram@rupamsarkar11)
india news

Cyclone Yaas weakens into a deep depression over Jharkhand

Written by Prashasti Singh, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAY 27, 2021 07:43 AM IST
Jharkhand was put on high alert and a complete lockdown was imposed in some parts of the state to prevent people from venturing out as the authorities evacuated those staying in low-lying areas and shifted them to storm centres ahead of the Cyclone's expected arrival in the state.
IT minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said WhatsApp is seeking to avoid responsibility.
IT minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said WhatsApp is seeking to avoid responsibility.
india news

WhatsApp users in India won't be affected, says Centre amid legal battle

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
PUBLISHED ON MAY 27, 2021 07:30 AM IST
WhatsApp had enough time and opportunity before the rules were enacted following consultations with the stakeholders, the Centre said adding that it can not be denied how in cases of mob lynching and riots, same WhatsApp messages are circulated and recirculated.
External affairs minister S Jaishankar.(Reuters)
External affairs minister S Jaishankar.(Reuters)
india news

Jaishankar arrives in Washington DC, to meet defence secretary Lloyd Austin

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Shivani Kumar | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAY 27, 2021 07:09 AM IST
  • Jaishankar arrived in the US on May 24 and the visit will continue till May 28. This is the first visit by any senior Indian minister to the US since President Biden took over the office in January.
Pramila Devi, 36, who is suffering from the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), is carried by her nephew Rajesh Kumar, as he takes her to a local government dispensary, in Kaljikhal, in Uttarakhand.(Reuters)
Pramila Devi, 36, who is suffering from the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), is carried by her nephew Rajesh Kumar, as he takes her to a local government dispensary, in Kaljikhal, in Uttarakhand.(Reuters)
india news

Death in Himalayas: Poverty, fear and stretched resources worsening Covid crisis

Reuters | , Pauri Garhwal
UPDATED ON MAY 27, 2021 06:36 AM IST
India's Covid-19 caseload stands at 27.16 million, with 311,388 deaths, federal government data from May 26 show. But some experts estimate numbers are far higher, due in part to low testing rates in India's hinterlands where Covid-19 cases are spreading rapidly.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal at Delhi’ first drive-in Covid-19 vaccination drive, at a Mall in Sector 14, Dwarka, in New Delhi, India.(Vipin Kumar /HT PHOTO)
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal at Delhi’ first drive-in Covid-19 vaccination drive, at a Mall in Sector 14, Dwarka, in New Delhi, India.(Vipin Kumar /HT PHOTO)
india news

Kejriwal inaugurates Delhi’s 1st drive-through jabs centre

By Abhishek Dey, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAY 27, 2021 06:18 AM IST
The centre in Dwarka’s Sector 14 has two vaccine sites -- one drive-through and the other a regular site.
Liposomal amphotericin B dose injections for Mucormycosis infection patients. (HT PHOTO)
Liposomal amphotericin B dose injections for Mucormycosis infection patients. (HT PHOTO)
india news

Black fungus cases grow, but Amphotericin B in short supply

By Anonna Dutt, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAY 27, 2021 06:10 AM IST
Instances of mucormycosis, commonly known as black fungus, have shot up in the Capital as a complication among some Covid-19 patients, after a surge in Covid-19 cases between mid-April and early May.
Foreign minister S Jaishankar is on a five-day visit to the US.(HT)
Foreign minister S Jaishankar is on a five-day visit to the US.(HT)
india news

India-US relations one of the major ties in the world today: Jaishankar

PTI | , New York
PUBLISHED ON MAY 27, 2021 06:08 AM IST
It is the first visit by a senior Indian minister to the US after President Joe Biden assumed office in January.
Qasim Hassan, a resident of Chauhan Bangar in Jafrabad, got multiple bullet wounds, and died before he could be admitted to a hospital, the north-east Delhi district police said.(HT Photo)
Qasim Hassan, a resident of Chauhan Bangar in Jafrabad, got multiple bullet wounds, and died before he could be admitted to a hospital, the north-east Delhi district police said.(HT Photo)
india news

Man shot dead in Jafrabad, hunt on for suspects

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAY 27, 2021 06:01 AM IST
Hassan’s friend, Soni, is undergoing treatment for bullet wounds. There is still no clarity on his condition, said the police.
Indian Coast Guard personnel carry out rescue and relief works during landfall process of Cyclone Yaas in Odisha.(PTI)
Indian Coast Guard personnel carry out rescue and relief works during landfall process of Cyclone Yaas in Odisha.(PTI)
india news

Cyclone Yaas LIVE: 7 Navy teams begins relief operations in West Bengal

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAY 27, 2021 08:06 AM IST
  • At least five were killed as the severe cyclone storm, Yaas battered the eastern coast on May 26. The storm packed lashing rain and winds gusting up to 155 kilometres (96 miles) an hour, the equivalent to a category two hurricane.
A health worker prepares a dose of Covid-19 vaccine at the heath center in the village of Bazrak, Uttar Pradesh, India, on Monday.(Bloomberg)
A health worker prepares a dose of Covid-19 vaccine at the heath center in the village of Bazrak, Uttar Pradesh, India, on Monday.(Bloomberg)
india news

Centre in UP gives different vaccines in 1st and 2nd jabs

By HT Correspondent, Lucknow
PUBLISHED ON MAY 27, 2021 05:49 AM IST
According to guidelines, each vaccine recipient is supposed to get two doses of the same vaccine about 4 to 16 weeks apart depending on whether it is Covaxin or Covishield.
On Tuesday, Antigua and Barbuba’s Prime Minister Gaston Browne said that if Choksi had fled the country, he would have done so using a boat.
On Tuesday, Antigua and Barbuba’s Prime Minister Gaston Browne said that if Choksi had fled the country, he would have done so using a boat.
india news

Choksi, who went missing in Antigua, traced in Dominica

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAY 27, 2021 05:45 AM IST
A report in dominicannewsonline.com said that Indian-born Choksi was in the custody of the Criminal Investigation Division (CID) in Dominica after he was caught on Tuesday night on the basis of an Interpol “yellow notice”.
Key chains with the logo of WhatsApp, Kolkata. In its petition before the high court on the IT rules, WhatsApp has claimed that the new set of guidelines is “unconstitutional”.(REUTERS)
Key chains with the logo of WhatsApp, Kolkata. In its petition before the high court on the IT rules, WhatsApp has claimed that the new set of guidelines is “unconstitutional”.(REUTERS)
india news

WhatsApp moves High Court against new IT rules

By Richa Banka, Deeksha Bhardwaj, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAY 27, 2021 05:40 AM IST
WhatsApp has requested the high court to ensure no criminal liability is imposed on it for not complying with the provision, which, it contends is, “unconstitutional, illegal” and beyond the purview of the Information Technology Act.
