Man killed after bus rams eatery on NH-44 near Hyderabad

A 40-year-old man was killed, and around 50 people were injured, when a private bus rammed into a road-side restaurant, after crashing into stationary vehicles at Shamshabad on the outskirts of Hyderabad on Hyderabad-Bengaluru national highway (NH-44) in the early hours of Monday, the police said. A view of damaged vehicles after a private bus rammed into parked vehicles and a hotel near Shamshabad on the Hyderabad-Bengaluru Highway, in Rangareddy on Monday. (ANI)

The deceased was identified as Mohd Azmal from Telangana’s Karimnagar district, who was standing outside the restaurant and having a cup of tea. The incident happened at around 5.30 am.

According to a police official from Shamshabad police station, the accident was triggered after a container truck collided with an electric pole located on the road divider.

“A private bus belonging 7 Hills Roadways coming towards Hyderabad lost control in a bid to escape hitting the container truck, ploughed into multiple parked vehicles before ramming directly into the hotel and an adjacent betel shop,” the police said.

Azmal, who was having a cup of tea outside the restaurant was crashed to death on the spot, while many others in the restaurant and as well those outside it received injuries.

“The bus driver and another person were seriously injured, while others escaped with minor injuries. They were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment,” the police official said, adding that an investigation was going on to find out the exact sequence of events and the factors that led to the accident.