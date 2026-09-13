Over 20 feared trapped after bus plunges 30 feet into Tamil Nadu river

More than 20 passengers were feared trapped after a Tamil Nadu government bus overturned and fell into the Azhutha Kanni river near Vettaikarankulam in Tenkasi district on Sunday, police said. Rescue operation underway after a bus fell into a gorge, in Tenkasi district, Tamil Nadu, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026. (PTI)

The bus, operating on the Tenkasi-Tirunelveli route, overturned and plunged into the river, which is around 30 feet below the road level.

There were 32 passengers on board the bus, of whom more than 20 were feared trapped inside following the accident.

Tenkasi fire and rescue personnel rushed to the spot after receiving information and launched a rescue operation.

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17 injured in the accident Police said 17 passengers were injured in the accident. The driver, Sivasakthi, 49, sustained severe injuries and was shifted to Tirunelveli Government Medical College Hospital for further treatment.

The other injured passengers were shifted to Tenkasi Government Hospital.

Courtallam Police are investigating the incident.

Meanwhile, in a separate incident in Visakhapatnam, a bus caught fire at Dwaraka Bus Station on Saturday after all passengers had safely disembarked.

APSRTC Visakhapatnam Regional Manager Appala Naidu said the bus, belonging to the Nellore-1 Depot, had departed at 5 pm on Saturday and arrived at Dwaraka Bus Station at around 7 am on Sunday.

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Naidu said all passengers had safely alighted and parcel services had been completely unloaded before the bus left the station.

The drivers were taking the empty bus towards the Waltair Depot when the driver noticed smoke coming from the vehicle and pulled over.

“The driver noticed smoke coming out of the vehicle, immediately pulled over, and informed the local Assistant Engineer, Assistant Manager and Depot Manager. Fire engines were alerted right away, but despite prompt action, the bus engine and vehicle were completely gutted in the fire,” Naidu said.