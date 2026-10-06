Masked man slashes teen girl's throat with blade after barging inside home in Haryana's Faridabad
Faridabad police said that the victim, a BCA third-year student, was undergoing treatment at the hospital.
A 19-year-old girl was injured after an unidentified masked man allegedly entered her house in Faridabad’s Sector 86 and slashed her multiple times with a blade, police said on Tuesday.
Police said the victim, a BCA third-year student at a college in Faridabad, was alone at home and was attending an online class when the incident took place at around 1.30pm on Monday.
Police said the suspect, who had covered his face with a cloth, entered the house and fled after attacking her without giving her any chance to defend herself or retaliate.
A senior police officer said she sustained three cuts on her neck and two on her forehead. “She had alerted her father over the phone, after which he rushed back home and took her to the hospital for treatment,” he said.
Quoting the victim’s father, who originally hails from Uttar Pradesh, the officer said that he had moved to Faridabad after the pandemic.
“His daughter had come to stay with him around three months ago for her studies. The two were living alone in the house at Budhana village in Sector-86,” he said.
Yashpal Yadav, public relations officer of Faridabad police, said that the victim was undergoing treatment at the hospital.
“A complaint has been filed against an unidentified suspect at Kheri Pul police station over the incident,” Yadav said,
“Police are scanning footage from CCTV cameras in nearby areas in an attempt to ascertain the identity of the suspect and arrest him. Motive behind the incident will be clear only after the suspect is arrested,” he added.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDebashish Karmakar
Debashish Karmakar is a principal correspondent with the Hindustan Times, Gurugram bureau. He has a vast journalistic experience of almost 14 years of covering crime, court, power, transport, administration, weather and other beats while working across various organisations. He has been covering Gurugram, Faridabad, Nuh, Palwal and other districts of southern Haryana for more than four and a half years. He has produced several breaking and exclusive stories while reporting from the ground where he maintains a strong presence on a daily basis. He writes news articles which are hard-hitting and accurate. With his strong bureaucratic sources, he frequently writes stories to expose the failure of the system forcing authorities to take necessary course-corrective steps. Besides crime, important convictions and court orders, he also writes on human-angle stories, on power issues and challenges faced by the residents on a daily basis in Gurugram and neighbouring areas. In the past, he worked for media houses like The Times of India, where he extensively reported on important government matters and daily proceedings at the Patna High Court. He has also worked in the electronic media and had done ground coverage on the Kedarnath deluge that wrecked Uttarakhand in 2013.Read More