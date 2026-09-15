Heavy rains after prolonged dry spell bring relief to Telugu states

After a prolonged dry spell due to severe El Nino conditions, several parts of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh have been witnessing moderate to heavy rains for the last two days, bringing much needed relief to the agriculture operations that had come to a virtual standstill all these days. Several areas in Vijayawada recorded waterlogging. (HT)

In Andhra Pradesh, four people were killed in lightning-related incidents in Palnadu district , an official statement from the chief minister’s office said. The victims were identified as Talapaneni Nagamma of Petlurivaripalem, Majjiga Chinna Koteswara Rao of Mopirivaripalem, Mekala Venkayamma of Lakshmipuram on the outskirts of Kakani, and Derangula Venkataiah of Palapadu village in Narasaraopet mandal.

CM N Chandrababu Naidu expressed grief over the deaths and conveyed his condolences to their families. Lightning strikes in two other villages also damaged three autorickshaws and several coconut and mango trees, the statement added.

Meanwhile, the latest rains provided relief to several districts. According to rainfall data from the IMD, several coastal and central districts received substantial rain on Sunday and Monday.

As on Monday morning, Malikipuram in Dr BR Ambedkar Konaseema district recorded 110.25 mm in the last 24-hour period, while Ganguru in Krishna district received 98.25 mm, Govindapuram in Palnadu 92.5 mm and Narasapuram in West Godavari 88.5 mm.

However, the rains brought little respite to the agriculture sector, as they have come after a prolonged period of rainfall deficiency that has already caused substantial crop stress.

A report submitted by the agriculture department to minister K Atchannaidu at a review meeting on Monday stated that the state has cumulative rainfall deficiency of 51% since the beginning of the kharif season. “Cotton, red gram, black gram, castor and groundnut crops have been particularly affected in parts of Palnadu, the erstwhile Prakasam region and Rayalaseema,” it said.

Of the 26.50 lakh hectares under crops, officials have identified about 2.44 lakh hectares as severely affected by prolonged dry conditions. Crops over 41,474 hectares had reportedly reached the drying stage, while another 10,582 hectares had already dried up. A further 1,92,387 hectares were facing severe moisture stress.

The latest rain has been particularly useful for rain-fed and upland crops. However, rainfall distribution remains uneven, meaning that some agricultural pockets continue to face moisture stress despite heavy showers in nearby areas.

Rains bring relief to T’gana farmers

According to a bulletin from the Indian Meteorological Department on Monday, Siddipet district recorded the highest rainfall in the last 24-hours with Kondapak mandal receiving 145.3 mm, followed by Thipparam in Kukunoorpally with 114.8 mm and Nangnoor 109.3 mm. Similarly, Chegunta in Medak district recorded 108 mm and Husnabad in Hanamkonda district recorded 101.5 mm.

The rainfall was heavier the previous day (Sunday) with Kesamudram in Mahabubabad district recording 191.3 mm, followed by 153.8 mm in Kannepalli in Mancherial and 152.3 mm at Nellikudur in Mahabubabad. Heavy rainfall was also reported in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri, Warangal, Jangaon and Nalgonda districts.

The downpour was also substantial in the Hyderabad region till Monday morning. The overnight rains inundated several low-lying areas in the capital city. Begumpet recorded 95.5 mm, while the Gymkhana ESS received 95 mm, Bowenpally Ward Office 87 mm, Picket Government Primary School 72.5 mm and the Community Hall at Telecom Colony, Alwal, 70.8 mm.

The widespread rainfall has come as a major relief to Telangana’s agricultural sector after several days of inadequate precipitation. According to an agriculture department official, the rains have replenished tanks and other water bodies and caused streams and rivulets to swell at several locations.

“For farmers whose standing crops had begun showing signs of moisture stress, the rainfall has provided immediate relief. However, agricultural recovery will depend on the continuity and geographical distribution of rainfall over the coming days,” he said.

The IMD Hyderabad has forecast further rain and thunderstorms in the next two days till Wednesday, across northern Telangana through the central and eastern parts of the state, including Siddipet, Karimnagar, Mahabubabad, Warangal, Hanamkonda, Jangaon, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri, Medak, Sangareddy and Hyderabad.