New Delhi, The Delhi High Court on Tuesday sought actor Salman Khan's response on a plea by makers of the film "Kala Hiran: The Battle for Legal" seeking to stay the Bollywood star's suit against the release of the movie. Delhi HC seeks Salman Khan's response on 'Kala Hiran' producer's plea

Justice Anup Jairam Bhambhani issued a notice to Khan on the makers' application, which argued that substantially the same dispute is already pending before the high court in an earlier suit filed by the actor.

Khan has sought restraint on the release of the film, purportedly based on him.

In his plea, the movie's producer Amit Jani contended that the proceedings amount to parallel litigation concerning the same proposed film, promotional material and alleged infringement of the actor's personality or publicity rights.

The application said that Khan has already initiated a suit concerning protection of his personality rights, in which an ex-parte ad-interim injunction was granted on December 11, 2025.

Khan subsequently moved an application seeking interim injunction specifically in respect of the proposed film. The interim injunction remains pending, the producer said.

It said the core relief sought in the suit restraining release, exhibition and dissemination of the proposed film and its teasers is substantially the same relief already sought in the earlier proceedings.

On July 27, a coordinate bench had passed an interim order directing the removal of a teaser for the film and other related posts from online platforms after Khan's objection to them.

Earlier, the film's makers had told the court that the movie was not ready to be released as it is yet to get certification from the censor board and even the trailer has not been released.

Khan's restraint application is part of his lawsuit for protection of his personality rights.

While passing the interim order, the high court had said the makers of 'Kala Hiran' cannot exploit the 59-year-old Bollywood star's name, mannerisms and other distinctive attributes for commercial gains without his authorisation or disseminate content that injures his reputation.

The court had observed that using social media to disseminate content that violates personality rights or harms reputation exacerbates the mischief, given the speed, reach and permanence of digital publications.

The makers have also clarified that the movie was not Salman Khan's biopic and he cannot invoke personality rights "to erase" public events concerning the blackbuck controversy.

Khan's application has accused the filmmakers of deliberately attempting to "sensationalise" the poaching case and make headlines to grab public attention at the cost of the actor's goodwill and reputation.

Khan had earlier approached the high court to restrain various social media platforms and e-commerce websites from unauthorisedly using his name, images, persona and likeness and to protect his personality rights.

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