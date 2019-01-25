Highlights: Voting ‘a sacred act’, please perform it, says President Kovind on Republic Day eve

President Ram Nath Kovind addressed the nation on the eve of 70th Republic Day and gave a clarion call to people to perform the “sacred act” of voting, emphasising this year’s polls should be seen as a “once-in-a-century moment” that will shape the India of the remainder of the 21st century..

Here are the highlights:

7:20 pm IST Republic’s vision is reaching constitutional goals by constitutional means: President Kovind Our Republic’s vision is of reaching democratic goals by democratic means, pluralistic goals by pluralistic means, enlightened goals by enlightened means, compassionate goals by compassionate means – and constitutional goals by constitutional means: President Kovind





7:19 pm IST Recent constitutional amendment step towards India of Gandhiji’s dreams: Kovind President Kovind said, “The recent constitutional amendment to provide special facilities for talented children from poorer families is another step to an India of our dreams – and of Gandhiji’s dreams.”





7:18 pm IST Young women moving ahead, it is the route to India’s future: Kovind Best indicator of social change in India is change towards gender equity and towards providing equal opportunities to every girl child and every woman. Given the chance, our daughters tend to not just equal but outperform our sons in the classroom. Young women in our country are moving ahead in every field – from academics to the creative arts, from sports to the armed forces. There is no stopping and no hesitation in this process. It is the route to India’s future: Kovind





7:17 pm IST ‘Indian model’ rests on diversity, democracy and development: President India’s pluralism is its greatest strength and its greatest example to the world. The “Indian model” rests on a tripod of diversity, democracy and development. We cannot choose one above the other; we must have all three and we will have all three: President





7:16 pm IST India belongs to each of us and to all of us: President Kovind India belongs to each of us and to all of us – every group and every community, every region and every identity. It belongs to every citizen and every individual : President





7:15 pm IST India’s development can be complete without a salute to spirit of inclusiveness: President No conception of India’s development can be complete without a salute to our spirit of inclusiveness – of access and opportunity for all; of an expansion and an embrace of those whom we consider our own: President Kovind





7:12 pm IST Elections to 17th Lok Sabha is a ‘once-in-a-century moment’: President Our country is at a key juncture. Decisions and actions of today will shape the India of the remainder of the 21st century. As such, this is not just a once-in-a-generation moment – it is a once-in-a-century moment: President





7:11 pm IST Voting a sacred act, please perform it: President Kovind An election is not just a political exercise. An election is a collective call to wisdom and a collective call to action. It represents a renewal and a recommitment to the goals and hopes of a shared and egalitarian societ An election represents the diverse and yet singular urges of the people of India. This makes the very act of voting a sacred act. Please perform this act. Who the voter chooses to vote for is up to him or her, I would only request all eligible voters to vote: President





7:10 pm IST Voters born in the 21st century will vote this time: President The ideas and idealism of our democracy will come into full force. Once more voters will deliver their verdict and write their destiny. This year’s election will be the first when voters born in the 21st century will contribute to electing a new Lok Sabha: President Kovind





7:08 pm IST Republic Day is an occasion to reaffirm our commitment to liberty: Kovind Republic Day is an occasion to reaffirm our commitment to liberty, fraternity and equality across our society and among all our citizens. And above all, this is an occasion to celebrate India and the spirit of being Indian: President Kovind.





7:06 pm IST We all have to use our franchise in the general polls: President All Indians are going to get another opportunity to exercise responsibility this year. In the general election to be held for the election of 17th Lok Sabha, we all have to use our franchise -President Kovind.





7:04 pm IST Today’s decisions will determine nature of 21st-century India: President Our today’s decisions and activities will determine the nature of the twenty-first century India: President Ram Nath Kovind



