Live Updates: ‘Shout loud so that voice reaches Bengal,’ says Amit Shah in Gujarat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah will be felicitated by the Gujarat unit of the party in Ahmedabad on Sunday following the massive victory in the Lok Sabha election. During his first visit to his home state after the poll results, Modi will seek the blessings of his mother Hiraba Modi at her residence in the city, reports news agency PTI.

7:38 pm IST In the run-up of 2014 polls, people of India got to know about development strides Gujarat made: PM Modi In the run-up of the 2014 polls, the people of India got to know about the development strides Gujarat made: PM Modi





7:36 pm IST Families who lost their children, lost their future: PM Modi PM Modi in Ahmedabad: Since yesterday I was in dilemma whether to attend the programme or not. One side it was ‘kartavya’ and on other side it was ‘karuna.’ Families who lost their children, lost their future. I pray that god gives power to the families of those children. PM Modi in Ahmedabad: Since y'day I was in dilemma whether to attend the programme or not. One side it was 'kartavya' & on other side it was 'karuna.' Families who lost their children, lost their future. I pray that god gives power to the families of those children. #SuratFire pic.twitter.com/DqgRagrHRs — ANI (@ANI) May 26, 2019





7:34 pm IST It is from the BJP office here in Khanpur that I learnt the Sanskars of a Sangathan: PM Modi It is from the BJP office here in Khanpur that I learnt the Sanskars of a Sangathan. I remember coming among you all in 2012, after our party was blessed with the people’s mandate: PM Modi.





7:30 pm IST I am here for a Darshan of the people of Gujarat: PM Modi I am here for a Darshan of the people of Gujarat. The blessings of the state’s citizens have always been very special for me: PM Narendra Modi.





7:29 pm IST I am back to a place with which I have a very old bond: PM Modi I am coming back to the land that has nurtured me. I am back to a place with which I have a very old bond: PM Modi.





7:29 pm IST State Government is further strengthening disaster management infrastructure across Gujarat: PM Modi The fire tragedy in Surat has saddened us all. We stand in solidarity with the bereaved families. May Almighty give them strength in this hour of grief. The State Government is further strengthening disaster management infrastructure across Gujarat: PM Narendra Modi





7:24 pm IST We should pay condolences to 22 children who lost their lives in Surat fire tragedy: Amit Shah BJP President Amit Shah in Ahmedabad: People have come here to welcome us, but today, we should pay condolences to the 22 children who lost their lives in Surat fire tragedy. We should pray to God for them and their families. BJP President Amit Shah in Ahmedabad: People have come here to welcome us, but today, we should pay condolences to the 22 children who lost their lives in Surat fire tragedy. We should pray to God for them & their families. pic.twitter.com/I1nPqMNAED — ANI (@ANI) May 26, 2019





7:14 pm IST Shout loud so that the voice reaches West Bengal: Amit Shah BJP President Amit Shah in Ahmedabad: After winning 26 seats (in Gujarat) Narendra bhai has come here, please shout loud so that the voice reaches West Bengal. BJP President Amit Shah in Ahmedabad: After winning 26 seats (in Gujarat) Narendra bhai has come here, please shout loud so that the voice reaches West Bengal. pic.twitter.com/ij3CUuPTXD — ANI (@ANI) May 26, 2019





6:58 pm IST Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address first rally after in Gujarat shortly Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address first rally after in Gujarat shortly.





6:24 pm IST Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays tribute to Sardar Patel in Ahmedabad Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays tribute to Sardar Patel in Ahmedabad. Gujarat: Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's statue near the Ahmedabad Airport. BJP President Amit Shah and Gujarat CM VIjay Rupani also present. pic.twitter.com/QdP1FinnCd — ANI (@ANI) May 26, 2019





6:07 pm IST PM Modi arrives at Ahmedabad airport Gujarat: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives at Ahmedabad airport. Gujarat: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives at Ahmedabad Airport (Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport). pic.twitter.com/xGzuakPmTY — ANI (@ANI) May 26, 2019





5:53 pm IST PM Modi, Amit Shah to address public meeting at JP Chowk Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah will address a public meeting at the JP Chowk, reports IANS.





5:42 pm IST PM Modi will leave for Delhi the next morning PM Modi will leave for Delhi the next morning, after which he is scheduled to visit his Lok Sabha constituency, Varanasi.





5:27 pm IST PM Modi, Amit Shah will visit party office in Khanpur area State BJP president Jitu Vaghani said Modi and Shah will reach Ahmedabad Sunday evening and will visit the party office in Khanpur area where they will be felicitated, reports PTI.





