LIVE updates: Rahul Gandhi in Amethi, attacks Modi govt over Rafale deal

Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Monday arrived in his parliamentary constituency of Amethi on a two-day visit.

He was received by Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee (UPCC) chief Raj Babbar at the Chowdhary Charan Singh International Airport.

The Congress President then drove straight to Amethi where he is slated to participate in a series of programmes including laying the foundation stones of development projects that would be implemented using his MPLAD funds.

During his addres in Amethi, Rahul Gandhi asked PM Modi for answers on why Rafale price was not disclosed and how Anil Ambani’s Reliance got the contract.

Follow live updates here:

4:50 pm IST Rahul unveils Rural Engineering Service Projects Congress President Rahul Gandhi unveiled Rural Engineering Service Projects and interacts with people in Jais, Amethi. Rahul unveils Rural Engineering Service Projects in Amethi. (ANI/Twitter)





4:35 pm IST PM Modi must clarify Hollande’s remark, says Rahul Gandhi in Amethi “France’s former president (Hollande) has called Narendra Modi a thief. Now, Modi ji has to clarify why is he (Hollande) calling him a thief,” said Congress president Rahul Gandhi in Amethi over Rafale deal, reports ANI. France's former president (Hollande) has called Narendra Modi a thief. Now, Modi ji has to clarify why is he (Hollande) calling him a thief: Congress President Rahul Gandhi in Amethi #Rafale pic.twitter.com/7C3mUHO2SK — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) September 24, 2018





4:30 pm IST Rahul Gandhi asks PM how Reliance got Rafale contract Rahul Gandhi asks PM Modi for answers on why Rafale price was not disclosed and how Anil Ambani’s Reliance got the Rafale contract.





4:00 pm IST Country’s chaukidar can talk about everything else but Rafale: Rahul “The country’s chaukidar (Narendra Modi) can talk about everything else but Rafale. When thieves try to run from police stations, they are locked. They (govt) neither informed the CBI or anybody else but let Vijay Mallya run away with 9000 crore rupees. They let Nirav Modi run, they run Choksi run. The Prime Minister also handed over 30,000 crore to Anil Ambani,” said Rahul Gandhi today in Amethi.





3:55 pm IST Rahul attacks Modi govt over its employment promises “Narendra Modi had promised you that every year 2 crore people would be employed. 15 lakh will be put into everybody’s account. He also said that farmers will get the right price for their produce. They did not do any of that. The RSS and BJP government need to be removed from power, “ says Congress president Rahul Gndhi in Amethi.





3:45 pm IST Rahul Gandhi in Amethi, attacks Modi govt over Rafale deal Modi ji ne kaha tha ki woh PM nahi desh ke chowkidaar banna chahte hain.Desh ka chowkidaar (PM Modi) chori kar gaya. Modi ji, France jaate hain aur kehte hain ki Anil Ambani ko contract dena hai. Desh samajhna chahta hai ki desh ke chowkidaar ne kya kiya?: Rahul Gandhi in Amethi pic.twitter.com/MueRq3K4q1 — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) September 24, 2018



