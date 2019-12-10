e-paper
Tuesday, Dec 10, 2019

Local admin in J-K to decide on release of detained political leaders: Amit Shah

The minister’s statement came after Congress leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury asked the government when political leaders, including sitting member and former chief minister Farooq Abdullah, would be released.

india Updated: Dec 10, 2019 12:24 IST
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
Union Home Minister Amit Shah said local admin in J-K to decide on release of detained political leaders.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah said local admin in J-K to decide on release of detained political leaders.(ANI Photo)
         

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday said a decision on releasing detained political leaders, including three former chief ministers, in Jammu and Kashmir will be taken by the local administration and the central government will not interfere in the matter.

The minister’s statement came after Congress leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury asked the government when political leaders, including sitting member and former chief minister Farooq Abdullah, would be released.

“There is no need to keep anyone (leaders) in jail even for a day more than that is required. As and when the local administration feels the time is appropriate, they will be released.

“There will be no interference from our side,” Shah said.

