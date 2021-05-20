Local staff member of New Zealand mission dies after contracting Covid-19

A long-serving Indian employee of the New Zealand high commission in New Delhi died this week after contracting Covid-19, weeks after the mission made an urgent appeal on Twitter for oxygen for his treatment.

The unnamed Indian national’s death was confirmed by New Zealand foreign minister Nanaia Mahuta, who said she was “deeply saddened” to learn of his passing.

“The deceased joined the high commission in 1986 during the time that Sir Edmund Hillary was our high commissioner to India, and New Zealand truly values the support he gave to our country,” she said.

“New Zealand truly values the support, the work that he gave to subsequent heads of mission, New Zealand staff and our country,” she told reporters. She added the staff member had died in an Indian hospital on May 16.

Mahuta also confirmed to the media that an appeal for oxygen by the high commission on Twitter on May 2 was for the same staff member.

“While they used the wrong channels, they did as much as they could to ensure that his care could be provided for...The intent was legitimate, which was to secure oxygen for this person,” she said.

Six more local staff members of the New Zealand mission were infected by the Coronavirus, though three of them subsequently tested negative.

There was no immediate word from Indian officials on the development.

The New Zealand high commission had apologised for breaching diplomatic protocol through its tweet and deleted it after a war of words broke out between the government and the opposition Congress party over the supply of oxygen to foreign missions by the Youth Congress. The youth wing of the Congress has played a key role in responding to urgent requests for medical equipment and supplies.

The mission had tagged the Youth Congress and its president BV Srinivas in the deleted tweet, which said: “Could you please help with oxygen cylinder urgently at the New Zealand High Commission? Thank you.”

In a subsequent tweet, the mission said: “We are trying all sources to arrange for oxygen cylinders urgently and our appeal has unfortunately been misinterpreted, for which we are sorry.”

External affairs minister S Jaishankar had accused the Congress of indulging in “cheap publicity” and the foreign ministry had said that foreign missions should not “hoard essential supplies, including oxygen”.

At the time, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern had said the appeal on Twitter for oxygen was inappropriate and that the mission should have used “normal channels and protocols”. But she also acknowledged that oxygen was needed for a “very unwell” Indian staff member and ruled out disciplinary action.