Lok Sabha Election 2024 Live: Congress's crucial meet with Uddhav Thackeray, Sharad Pawar today over seat-sharing
Lok Sabha Election 2024 Live: Political parties have geared up to campaign for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2024, the schedule for which was announced by the Election Commission (EC) on March 16. The world’s largest democratic exercise will be staggered across seven phases stretching over six weeks between April 19 and June 1. The results will be announced on June 4. See full Lok Sabha election 2024 schedule...Read More
Besides voting for the 543 Lok Sabha seats, the EC has also announced Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, and Odisha, as will assembly bypolls for 26 vacant seats.
The elections will see Prime Minister Narendra Modi seek a third consecutive term, which will make him only the second person in independent India after Jawaharlal Nehru to achieve the feat. Meanwhile, the Opposition’s Indian National Democratic Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) hopes to cut into the BJP’s electoral track record and broad social coalition.
2024 Lok Sabha polls: Check statewise full schedule
In the last general elections in 2019, the BJP rode on a wave of Modi’s pan-Indian popularity and nationalistic fervour to a once-in-a-generation majority. The party won 303 seats, and along with its allies comprising the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) captured 336 seats. The Congress was reduced to 52 seats.
Lok Sabha Election 2024: Phase-wise schedule
• Phase 1- April 19
• Phase 2- April 26
• Phase 3- May 7
• Phase 4 - May 13
• Phase 5 - May 20
• Phase 6 - May 25
• Phase 7 - June 1
Lok Sabha Election 2024 Live: AIADMK seals seat pact with 3 allies
Tamil Nadu’s main opposition party — the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) — on Wednesday finalised its seat-sharing arrangement with allies DMDK, SDPI and Puthiya Tamizhagam.
The party has also announced its first list of 16 candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.
Lok Sabha Election 2024 Live: No decision yet on BJP-BJD tie-up, says Amit Shah
Union home minister Amit Shah says that a decision is yet to be taken on a possible alliance between the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Odisha.
“We don’t know yet if we will have an alliance (with BJD) or not. If we do, we will work as allies, and if we don’t, we will fight to form the government alone. A decision will be taken by our national president,” Shah says. More details
Lok Sabha Election 2024 Live: Congress' crucial meet with Thackeray, Pawar today
After the Congress' Central Election Committee met on Wednesday to finalise candidates for 12 seats for the Lok Sabha elections, leaders of the party will today meet to finalise the remaining seats, reports ANI.
"We have discussed at least 18-19 seats of Maharashtra, we have finalized at least 12 seats and tomorrow morning we have a meeting with Sharad Pawar and Uddhav Thackeray. Final discussions will be held and all seats will be announced by tomorrow or the day after tomorrow...'' Maharashtra unit party president Nana Patole says.