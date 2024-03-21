Lok Sabha Election 2024 Live: Congress's crucial meet with Uddhav Thackeray, Sharad Pawar today over seat-sharing

Lok Sabha Election 2024 Live: Political parties have geared up to campaign for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2024, the schedule for which was announced by the Election Commission (EC) on March 16. The world’s largest democratic exercise will be staggered across seven phases stretching over six weeks between April 19 and June 1. The results will be announced on June 4. See full Lok Sabha election 2024 schedule...Read More

Besides voting for the 543 Lok Sabha seats, the EC has also announced Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, and Odisha, as will assembly bypolls for 26 vacant seats.

The elections will see Prime Minister Narendra Modi seek a third consecutive term, which will make him only the second person in independent India after Jawaharlal Nehru to achieve the feat. Meanwhile, the Opposition’s Indian National Democratic Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) hopes to cut into the BJP’s electoral track record and broad social coalition.

2024 Lok Sabha polls: Check statewise full schedule

In the last general elections in 2019, the BJP rode on a wave of Modi’s pan-Indian popularity and nationalistic fervour to a once-in-a-generation majority. The party won 303 seats, and along with its allies comprising the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) captured 336 seats. The Congress was reduced to 52 seats.

Lok Sabha Election 2024: Phase-wise schedule

• Phase 1- April 19

• Phase 2- April 26

• Phase 3- May 7

• Phase 4 - May 13

• Phase 5 - May 20

• Phase 6 - May 25

• Phase 7 - June 1