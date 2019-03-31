Lok Sabha elections 2019: BJP to name Haryana candidates next week

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s Haryana unit president Subash Barala on Saturday said the party would name all its 10 Lok Sabha candidates by next week.

Interacting with media persons, Barala ruled out fielding any senior ministers and held that the state committee had completed its exercise to shortlist candidates and a final decision of the Central leadership was awaited. To another question pertaining to Congress president Rahul Gandhi’s remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said every one in the country knew who is a thief.

He further said that every minister had been given duties and asked to be present at “Mein Bhi Chowkidar’’ event of the party that would be addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at 11 places in all the 10 Lok Sabha constituencies.

Stating that there would be two programmes in Gurugram, Barala said that chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar would be in Gurugram, while Krishan Pal Gurjar, Vipul Goel and he himself would present in Faridabad, Anil Vij in Ambala, Krishan Bedi in Kurukshetra, Krishan Lal Panwar and Nayab Saini in Karnal, Kavita Jain in Sonepat, OP Dhankar, Manish Grover and Birender Singh in Rohtak, Capt Abhimanyu in Hisar, Karan Dev Kamboj in Sirsa, Ram Bilas Sharma in Bhiwani-Mahendergarh.

The ruling BJP had won seven of the total 10 seats in the last Lok Sabha polls while Hisar and Sirsa seats were won by Dushyant Chautala and Charanjit Singh Rori of the Indian National Lok Dal and Rohtak by Deepender Hooda of the Congress.

However, BJP’s Karnal MP Ashwini Chopra has declined to contest this time owing to health issues, while its Kurukshetra MP Raj Kumar Saini has turned rebel and floated his own Loktantra Suraksha Party (LSP), which has an alliance with Bahujan Samaj Party.

First Published: Mar 31, 2019 00:07 IST