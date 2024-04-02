Lok Sabha elections 2024: ‘BJP cannot have monopoly over Lord Ram,’ says Congress leader Sachin Pilot

Senior Congress leader Sachin Pilot has taken a dig at the Bharatiya Janata Party, accusing it of seeking votes in the name of Lord Ram in the upcoming Lok Sabha Election 2024. Congress leader Sachin Pilot (PTI)

"No matter how much the BJP tries, it cannot have a monopoly over religion or Lord Ram. Ram belongs to everyone, he is omnipresent, and an attempt to try and limit him to a party or a government is in itself a futile exercise," said Pilot an interview with news agency PTI.

The former Rajasthan deputy chief minister said that the Ram temple's construction was possible due to the Supreme Court verdict, which was welcomed by everybody, including the Congress.

"The Ram temple was constructed after the Supreme Court gave its final verdict which was acceptable to all parties. Now the truth is that it was the Supreme Court that decided what'll happen. We in the Congress welcomed that as did everybody else... that laid to rest all disputes and contentions,” said the Congress leader.

“We all welcomed the construction of the temple, who can be against it? But to use that platform, that judgment and that construction as a political ploy to kind of harness the political dividends that come out of this emotional issue is wrong because the state and religion have two separate entities,” the Congress leader said.

Pilot added that the upcoming general elections would be fought on issues being faced by the youth, women, farmers. Pilot further said that the Congress party wants to give legal guarantee for MSP.

"I think this election will be fought on issues that are extremely relevant to our present and our future. Recent efforts to systematically undermine constitutional institutions, will be one such issue," said Pilot.

Pilot said he wants the elections to be fair, open, transparent, credible and truly reflect the deep rooted democracy India has come to represent.

"I am confident (of majority for INDIA bloc). If you look at the vote share of the INDIA bloc partners in 2019, it was 65 per cent, while the NDA got 35 per cent and that is why there is a sense of urgency in the BJP ranks, they are now trying to import leaders from the opposition," he said.