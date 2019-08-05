e-paper
Lok Sabha passes bill to increase number of Supreme Court judges

Supreme Court has a sanctioned strength of 30 judges, plus the chief justice of India -- 31 judges.

india Updated: Aug 05, 2019 20:56 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The Lok Sabha Monday gave its nod to a bill to increase the strength of Supreme Court judges from the present 30 to 33.

As of now, the Supreme Court has a sanctioned strength of 30 judges, plus the chief justice of India -- 31 judges.

Once the bill gets parliamentary approval, its sanctioned strength will go up to 33, plus the CJI, according to the Supreme Court (Number of Judges) Amendment Bill piloted by Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

First Published: Aug 05, 2019 20:56 IST

