Monday, May 13, 2024
Lok Sabha polls 2024: Modi attacks Opposition in Bihar, reiterates reservation remark

ByHT News Desk
May 13, 2024 01:45 PM IST

Modi also said that the money that had been recovered in raids at the homes of politicians “belonged to the country’s poor”.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, speaking at a rally in Bihar's Hajipur Lok Sabha constituency on Monday, said that his government would keep fighting corruption in the country despite the opposition's accusations of central agencies being misused by the Centre.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses during a public meeting for Lok Sabha elections, in Hajipur. (PTI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses during a public meeting for Lok Sabha elections, in Hajipur. (PTI)

“I will tell you why they are crying hoarse against the actions of agencies like the ED. During the previous Congress regime, the ED seized only 35 lakh, which could be contained in a school bag,” the Prime Minister said.

Modi said that unlike his political rivals, who focus on advancing their family members, “I have no ‘waaris’ (successor). The common people are my waaris.”

Attacking Opposition parties in Bihar, he said that when parties like Congress and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) were in power, they “allowed extortion and kidnapping to flourish”.

"Modi searched the houses of thieves who had looted the money of the poor. In the last 10 years, Modi has seized 2200 crore. If that money has to be transported, 70 small trucks will be required," he said.

Modi added that the opposition parties, if voted to power, would “give away reservations” to Muslims “to pursue their vote bank politics”. However, the PM further said, “As long as I am alive, I will not let this happen.”

“Kidnapping and extortion flourished during the RJD rule in Bihar... NDA fights for social justice, 60 per cent Union ministers from OBC/SC/ST categories,” Modi said.

Modi said that the Opposition parties were “deliberately hurting people’s sentiments by making obnoxious statements about the Ram temple in Ayodhya”.

On the day of the fourth phase of the Lok Sabha elections, Modi encouraged everyone to vote for the Bharatiya Janata Party-led (BJP) National Democratic Alliance (NDA) to help form a powerful government.

Modi also visited the Takhat Sri Harimandir Ji Patna Sahib in Patna wearing a Sikh turban. He also distributed langar (food) to devotees at the Gurdwara.

