Lok Sabha polls: 6th phase battle intensifies as nation votes tomorrow

The penultimate sixth phase of the ongoing Lok Sabha polls gets underway on Saturday as the electoral battle intensifies with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi continue to lead their party's charge. Delhi will go to polls on Saturday.

Rahul Gandhi’s ride in a Metro

Gandhi on Thursday took a ride on the Delhi Metro and interacted with passengers. In a post on social media platform X, Gandhi shared pictures from the journey.

“Metro travel with Delhiites. Met fellow passengers and enquired about their well being - I am happy to see that our initiative of building Metro in Delhi has proved so convenient for public transportation,” he captioned the post.

Gandhi is also campaigning extensively in support of party candidate Kanhaiya Kumar in Delhi. Delhi will go to polls on Saturday. The results will be announced on June 4.

Sonia Gandhi appeals for INDIA alliance victory

“This is a very important election. This election is to save the country’s democracy and Constitution. This election is being fought on issues like unemployment, inflation, and attacks on constitutional institutions. You have to play your role in this fight,” she said in her video message on Thursday, urging voters in Delhi to ensure victory of Congress and INDIA bloc alliance candidates.

“Every single vote of yours will create employment, reduce inflation, empower women and build an equitable and equal India in a golden future,” Gandhi said, underlining the pressing issues the Congress has been flagging in its electoral campaign for the Lok Sabha polls.

Kharge: United Opposition will give a stable govt for 10 years

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, in an interview to HT’s Sunetra Choudhury and Saubhadra Chatterji, talks about his party’s campaign, prospects of the INDIA bloc alliance, and suggested that there were signs that there would be a change in regime when the results are announced.

Govt moves to scrap Prajwal’s diplomatic passport

The external affairs ministry was on Thursday in the process of cancelling the diplomatic passport of MP Prajwal Revanna, the suspended Janata Dal (Secular) leader facing allegations of mass sexual abuse, as Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah approached PM Modi a second time to expedite action in the matter.

The external affairs ministry received the Karnataka government’s formal letter for revoking Prajwal’s passport on Tuesday, people familiar with the matter had said on condition of anonymity.

The 33-year-old MP, facing charges of rape, criminal intimidation and sexual harassment after thousands of videos emerged purportedly showing him in sexual acts with multiple women, is currently in Germany.

“This is being processed under the provisions of the Passports Act of 1967 and relevant regulations,” one of the people cited above said without giving more details. It was not immediately clear how long the process of cancelling the passport will take.