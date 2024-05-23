 Rahul Gandhi takes a ride in Delhi Metro, interacts with passengers | Watch | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Rahul Gandhi takes a ride in Delhi Metro, interacts with passengers | Watch

ByHT News Desk
May 23, 2024 05:01 PM IST

In a post on social media platform X, Rahul Gandhi shared pictures from the journey.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday took a ride on the Delhi Metro and interacted with the passengers. In a post on social media platform X, Rahul Gandhi shared pictures from the journey.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi travels by metro.(X/Rahul Gandhi)
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi travels by metro.(X/Rahul Gandhi)

“Metro travel with Delhiites. Met fellow passengers and enquired about their well being - I am happy to see that our initiative of building Metro in Delhi has proved so convenient for public transportation,” he captioned the post.

Videos posted on social media also showed Rahul's interaction with fellow passengers amid the journey.

Earlier in the day, Rahul Gandhi lashed out at the BJP in a public rally held in the national capital saying it always wanted to "tear and throw away" the constitution. The Congress leader asserted that the Lok Sabha elections are a fight to safeguard it. "These people (BJP) have always wanted to tear and throw it (Constitution) away. They never accepted neither the Indian Constitution nor the Indian flag. In this election finally they have accepted that they want to change it," Rahul Gandhi said at an election meeting in northeast Delhi's Dilshad Garden.

"In this election, the fight is for safeguarding the Indian Constitution. It is not simply a book, our Constitution carries thousands of years of ideological heritage of Gandhi, Ambedkar and Nehru ji," he added.

"I want to tell them (BJP) you don't have the dare to do it (change Constitution). You will have to face us and the cores of people of India if you attempt it," the leader said.

Rahul Gandhi is campaigning in support of party candidate Kanhaiya Kumar in Delhi. Delhi will go to polls on May 25 (Saturday). The results will be announced on June 4.

(With inputs from PTI)

