Lok Sabha saw 114% productivity in budget session, members extended support: Om Birla

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Monday said that the House saw 114 per cent productivity during the budget session and noted that leaders of all parties and members extended their support.

The Speaker said in tweets that several important bills were passed during the session.

Birla had tested positive for Covid-19 last week and did not attend the session for the last few days.

"Lok Sabha has adjourned sine die today with 114 per cent productivity during Budget Session. PM Narendra Modiji, Leaders of all parties and Members extended their support. Members further strengthened the tradition of meaningful dialogue by late-night participation," he said

"Several important bills were passed during the Session. I could not be present in the House during the last days of Session due to health reasons. Panel of Chairpersons conducted proceedings smoothly and members also cooperated meaningfully. I express my gratitude to all," he added.

The budget session of parliament, which commenced with an address by President Ram Nath Kovind on January 29, concluded today. Both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha were adjourned sine die.

A Lok Sabha Secretariat release said that record work was accomplished during the budget session.

A total of 24 sittings were held which lasted for 132 hours.

"The productivity of the House during this session stood at 114 pc. Earlier, 125 pc productivity was achieved in the first session, 115 pc in the second session, 117 pc in the third session and a record 167 per cent in the fourth session," the release said.

During the session, the House sat late for 48 hours and 23 minutes to discuss and dispose of various important matters.

The release said that the relentless efforts of the Speaker ensured consensus among political parties for smooth conduct of the House and the productivity remained high like other sessions of 17th Lok Sabha.

During the Session, 17 government bills were introduced and 18 bills were passed.

These include the Arbitration and Conciliation (Amendment) Bill, 2021; the National Capital Territory of Delhi Laws (Special Provisions) Second (Amendment) Bill, 2021; the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2021; the Constitution (Scheduled Castes) Order (Amendment) Bill, 2021; the Insurance (Amendment) Bill, 2021; the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2021, the Finance Bill, 2021 and the National Bank for Financing Infrastructure and Development Bill, 2021.

A total of 171 reports were presented by the parliamentary committees.

The release said 84 starred questions were answered orally during the session and 583 matters of urgent public importance and a total of 405 matters under Rule 377 were taken up.

A short duration discussion under Rule 193 regarding women's empowerment was held in the House on International Women's Day.

Ministers laid 3591 papers were laid on the table of the House.

Necessary arrangements were made in the Parliament House and in the Lok Sabha chamber in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.