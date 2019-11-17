e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 17, 2019-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Sunday, Nov 17, 2019

Lok Sabha Speaker appeals to parties for cooperation for a smooth winter session

After an all-party meeting, which was also attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Speaker said floor leaders of different parties mentioned various issues that they wished to be discussed during the winter session.

india Updated: Nov 17, 2019 10:12 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla(Raj K Raj/HT PHOTO)
         

Ahead of Parliament’s winter session, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Saturday appealed to all political parties for cooperation for ensuring smooth functioning of the House.

After an all-party meeting, which was also attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Speaker said floor leaders of different parties mentioned various issues that they wished to be discussed during the winter session, beginning November 18.

“I told them that after discussing these issues in the business advisory committee, we will try to take up as many as possible,” he said.

“I appealed to floor leaders of all parties for their cooperation in smooth functioning of the House. As the House is answerable to the people and I hope parties will raise issues of public interest. There should be debate in the House, and for that it should function,” he added.

There will be 20 sittings in this session.

Birla said, “All parties have assured me that the session will be smooth and will be as fruitful as the first session of the 17th Lok Sabha.” After the all-party meeting, TMC MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay told reporters that he raised the matter of the West Bengal Governor running a “parallel administration”, which shouldn’t be allowed to function.

“Issues of unemployment and economic conditions should be discussed. Opposition should be given space,” he said.

BSP leader Kunwar Danish Ali said the House should discuss the issue of air pollution in north India, including Uttar Pradesh.

tags
top news
Imran Khan’s posturing aside, terror training camps still active in Pakistan
Imran Khan’s posturing aside, terror training camps still active in Pakistan
Muslim Board meets today to decide on filing Ayodhya verdict review plea
Muslim Board meets today to decide on filing Ayodhya verdict review plea
How Punjab’s paddy boom hit Delhi’s air
How Punjab’s paddy boom hit Delhi’s air
Shiv Sena to skip NDA meet today ahead of winter session
Shiv Sena to skip NDA meet today ahead of winter session
‘Loan fairs infused ₹1.8 lakh crore in economy’
‘Loan fairs infused ₹1.8 lakh crore in economy’
Australia pacer banned for personal abuse days before Pakistan series
Australia pacer banned for personal abuse days before Pakistan series
‘He’s like Malcolm Marshall’: Gavaskar, Gambhir hail India pacer
‘He’s like Malcolm Marshall’: Gavaskar, Gambhir hail India pacer
Watch: Sabarimala Temple in Kerala opens amid tight security
Watch: Sabarimala Temple in Kerala opens amid tight security
trending topics
Amnesty International officeJaishankarSharad PawarIPL 2020RSCIT Rajasthan Result 2019Anushka SharmaIPL 2020 Trading

don't miss

latest news

India News