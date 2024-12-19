Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla bans demonstrations at Parliament after NDA vs INDIA scuffle: Report

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Thursday banned demonstrations by MPs and political parties at any of the gates of Parliament, PTI reported citing sources.



The speaker's decision comes after a scuffle between NDA and INDIA bloc MPs at Parliament resulted in injuries to two Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MPs.



"Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has issued strict instructions that no political party, Member of Parliament or groups of members will hold any dharna and demonstration at building gates of Parliament House," parliament sources told PTI.



The development comes amid the Delhi Police registering a first information report (FIR) against Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, who was accused by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of pushing its MPs Pratap Sarangi and Mukesh Rajput.



A police officer said that the FIR has been registered under sections 115 (voluntary causing hurt), 117 (voluntary causing grievous hurt), 125 (act of endangering life or personal safety of others), 131 (use of criminal force), 351 (criminal intimidation) and 3(5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. New Delhi: BJP MP Pratap Chandra Sarangi on a wheelchair being taken to a hospital after he got injured in clashes between INDIA Bloc and NDA MPs during a protest, at Parliament conplex, in New Delhi.(PTI)

Two BJP MPs still in ICU, say doctors

Both the BJP MPs are still in the ICU and are being closely monitored, doctors at Delhi's Ram Manohar Lohia were quoted by PTI as saying.

"They are admitted in the ICU. Their blood pressure levels have been brought under control and their condition is being monitored by a team of doctors," Medical Superintendent Dr Ajay Shukla said this evening while giving an update on their condition.

According to Dr Shukla, Sarangi was bleeding profusely when he was brought in.

"He had a deep cut on his forehead and it had to be stitched. His blood pressure and anxiety levels were high when he was brought in," the medical superintendent said.

Dr Shukla said Rajput also had a head injury immediately after which he lost consciousness. "However, the MP was in his senses when he was brought to the hospital. His blood pressure levels had also shot up. It has been brought under control."

(With PTI inputs)