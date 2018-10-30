Lone dalit Congress MLA in Odisha resigns over ‘failing’ minor gangrape victim

Ahead of the assembly and Lok Sabha polls next year, the lone Dalit MLA of Congress, Krushna Chandra Sagaria, Tuesday quit from the Odisha State Assembly ‘on moral grounds’, saying he could not provide justice to the Kunduli gangrape victim.

A minor Dalit girl in Koraput district was allegedly gangraped by paramilitary forces of Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA) in October last year in a forest, following which she committed suicide in January this year. “I had promised justice to the victim and her kin. But even after a year of the incident, no one has been arrested,” said Sagaria.“I am also responsible for the injustice to the victim. I have, therefore, decided to quit.”

