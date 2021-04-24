'Looking at big human tragedy': 3 hospitals facing oxygen shortage rush to Delhi HC

The crisis of oxygen shortage in the national capital reached the doorsteps of Delhi high court again on Saturday after three city hospitals - Batra Hospital, Jaipur Golden Hospital and Maharaja Agrasen Hospital - sought immediate intervention to save the lives of Covid-19 patients admitted in their hospitals. They informed the court that their oxygen stock will last for 30 minutes to a couple of hours.

A bench of Justices Vipin Sanghi and Rekha Palli, hearing an urgent plea by Maharaja Agrasen Hospital on the shortage of oxygen was told by the Delhi government, represented by senior advocate Rahul Mehra, that many hospitals who have a long association with oxygen suppliers have been refused supply.

"Place one instance and we will hang that man. We are not going to spare anyone even if they are senior government officers. We will initiate action under DDMA and other sections against the erring persons. Whatever judicial action is required, we will take that, "the bench said.

Batra Hospital, which has 352 Covid-19 patients admitted at the moment, told the court that they have been allocated 8 tonnes of oxygen but they received only 0.5 tonnes on Friday. “Our oxygen stock will not last for more than 1 hour,” the representatives of the hospital told the court.

Mehra said the situation is alarming as the suppliers have obstructed the delivery of oxygen.

Pointing out the gaps in the supply of medical oxygen for Delhi's hospitals, Mehra said, "We got 309 metric tonnes yesterday. This is also trickling. Inox's supply has been affected and we have been given Air Linde. IAS and DANICS officers have jumped it and there's a chaotic situation with disorderly functioning. The allocation of 480 should be practically applicable."

"Some incidents are bound to happen. We fear we will lose many people. I am not sensationalising this, but this is the truth. I have seen the functioning in the last 12 hours," Mehra said.

Senior advocate Sachin Datta, representing Jaipur Golden Hospital said the hospital borrowed 1,500 tonnes of oxygen from AIIMS Delhi. "We have already lost 25 lives. We are literally gasping for breath. We are literally pleading. The cases are slipping out of our hand. We are trying to ask every authority but to no avail."

Plea from hospitals come on the day 20 patients suffering from coronavirus disease, most of who were admitted to the critical care unit of Jaipur Golden hospital in Rohini, Delhi, died due to low oxygen pressure as the hospital’s oxygen stock ran dry, hospital officials said.

“We lost 20 patients almost all of whom were in critical care unit and on a high flow of oxygen. Our liquid medical oxygen was over by about 10 pm and then we switched over to the oxygen cylinders attached to the main gas pipeline. There was a drop in pressure and the patients could not survive,” said Dr Deep Baluja, medical director of the hospital.

This comes a day after chief minister Arvind Kejriwal flagged the severe oxygen crisis faced by the national capital and “catastrophic” events that may follow if Delhi’s demand for liquid medical oxygen is not met. Kejriwal said some state governments are stopping tankers meant for Delhi to meet their requirement.

“Will people of Delhi not get oxygen if there is no oxygen-producing plant here? Please suggest whom should I speak to in Central Govt when an oxygen tanker destined for Delhi is stopped in another state?” Kejriwal said during the Covid-review conference with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday.